Brooks Potteiger: Pete Hegseth's pastor viral amid ‘kill’ James Talarico remark; 5 things to know

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's pastor and spiritual advisor Brooks Potteiger has gone viral for his remarks about Texas Democratic Senate nominee James Talarico. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth seen with pastor Brooks Potteiger. (X/@fritzie4art)

Potteiger, who Hegseth has called his mentor, was attending the Reformation Red Pill podcast, when the matter of Talarico came up. The episode in question is from March 16, but Potteiger's actions gained attention later.

Here's what was said about James Talarico.

What did Brooks Potteiger say about James Talarico? Potteiger was speaking with show host Joshua Haymes when Talarico came up. Haymes said “First and foremost, we pray that a man like this would be cut to the heart..”

“This is where you have imprecatory psalms. The psalmist is not shy. God, destroy them. Make them as dung on the ground,” he continued. Haymes then went on to say “I pray that God kills him. Ultimately, that means killing his heart and raising him up to new life in Christ.”

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Potteiger, seemingly in agreement, remarked “Right, we want him crucified with Christ. I want him to be, I think Saul of Tarsus. Talarico of Tarsus.” When Haymes again asked “We want death and new life, right? And if it would not be within God’s will to do, stop him by any means necessary, oh God,” Hegseth's pastor replied with a ‘mhmm’.

Talarico, meanwhile, has responded to the controversy with an X post, saying “Jesus loves. Christian Nationalism kills. You may pray for my death, Pastor, but I still love you. I love you more than you could ever hate me.”