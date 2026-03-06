Safe to travel to Cancun, Tulum, and other Mexico destinations this spring? US updates travel advisory
The US State Department has updated its travel advisory for Americans visiting Mexico, advising vigilance due to potential risks like crime and kidnapping.
As spring break approaches, the US State Department has issued updated travel guidance for Americans heading to Mexico, including popular destinations such as Cancun, Tulum, and the Riviera Maya.
Even if severe violence in Mexico has ended, there are still risks to visiting the country. The advisory urges travelers to remain vigilant due to risks such as crime and kidnapping.
It urges Americans to consult the Embassy's state-by-state travel advice when considering whether and where to visit Mexico.
The message comes after gang violence erupted in the Mexican state of Jalisco in late February. The violence was claimed to be in reprisal for the Mexican military's assassination of a prominent cartel leader, prompting the US Embassy in Mexico to issue shelter-in-place advisories, as well as enhanced travel safety concerns for Americans.
Read more: US travel alert: Which areas of Mexico are Americans advised to avoid? Full list
US Travel advisory warns of crime risks, but travel continues
According to officials, the embassy warned travelers to remain vigilant, especially after midnight and outside of popular tourist areas, because spring break often draws a high number of American tourists to Mexican resorts.
The new warning from the US Embassy in Mexico warns that, while recent security events have subsided, travelers should be vigilant since crime including robbery, abduction, and carjacking can occur even in major tourist sites.
According to the US government’s travel advisory system, Mexico’s safety warnings are issued state by state rather than nationwide, meaning conditions can vary significantly depending on the region.
The Caribbean resort corridor in the state of Quintana Roo, which includes Cancun, Tulum, and Playa del Carmen, is currently classified as Level 2: “Exercise Increased Caution.” This designation signals potential risks but does not advise travelers to avoid visiting
The advice also covers security operations in western Mexico that resulted in brief unrest in some regions, although these incidents occurred far from Caribbean tourist hotspots like Cancun and Tulum.
Read more: Is Cancun safe to visit? List of tourist spots in Mexico under US security alert
Additional steps per Embassy alert if traveling to Mexico
Before traveling to Mexico, please go to the Mexico Travel Advisory and Country Information Page for information on entrance requirements. According to the Embassy advisory, other precautions and steps to take include the following:
- Carry your passport and make sure it hasn't expired before you leave.
- Drink responsibly and get medical assistance if you feel sick.
- Keep an eye on your credit or debit card accounts for any fraudulent purchases, and keep your cash to a minimum.
- Download the "Guest Assist" app for emergency services and assistance in Cancun, Playa del Carmen, Tulum, Cozumel, or any other Quintana Roo location.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More