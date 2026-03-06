Safe to travel to Cancun, Tulum, and other Mexico destinations this spring? US updates travel advisory

As spring break approaches, the US State Department has issued updated travel guidance for Americans heading to Mexico, including popular destinations such as Cancun, Tulum, and the Riviera Maya. The US State Department has updated travel guidance for Americans visiting Mexico, advising vigilance due to potential risks like crime and kidnapping. (Pixabay)

Even if severe violence in Mexico has ended, there are still risks to visiting the country. The advisory urges travelers to remain vigilant due to risks such as crime and kidnapping.

It urges Americans to consult the Embassy's state-by-state travel advice when considering whether and where to visit Mexico.

The message comes after gang violence erupted in the Mexican state of Jalisco in late February. The violence was claimed to be in reprisal for the Mexican military's assassination of a prominent cartel leader, prompting the US Embassy in Mexico to issue shelter-in-place advisories, as well as enhanced travel safety concerns for Americans.

US Travel advisory warns of crime risks, but travel continues According to officials, the embassy warned travelers to remain vigilant, especially after midnight and outside of popular tourist areas, because spring break often draws a high number of American tourists to Mexican resorts.

The new warning from the US Embassy in Mexico warns that, while recent security events have subsided, travelers should be vigilant since crime including robbery, abduction, and carjacking can occur even in major tourist sites.

According to the US government’s travel advisory system, Mexico’s safety warnings are issued state by state rather than nationwide, meaning conditions can vary significantly depending on the region.

The Caribbean resort corridor in the state of Quintana Roo, which includes Cancun, Tulum, and Playa del Carmen, is currently classified as Level 2: “Exercise Increased Caution.” This designation signals potential risks but does not advise travelers to avoid visiting

The advice also covers security operations in western Mexico that resulted in brief unrest in some regions, although these incidents occurred far from Caribbean tourist hotspots like Cancun and Tulum.

Additional steps per Embassy alert if traveling to Mexico Before traveling to Mexico, please go to the Mexico Travel Advisory and Country Information Page for information on entrance requirements. According to the Embassy advisory, other precautions and steps to take include the following: