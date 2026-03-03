Edit Profile
    US state department evacuation orders: Non-emergency staff urged to leave Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan

    The US State Department has mandated the departure of non-emergency personnel and their families from Bahrain, Iraq, and Jordan.

    Updated on: Mar 03, 2026 12:39 PM IST
    By Prakriti Deb
    The US State Department has ordered the departure of non-emergency government personnel and their family members from Bahrain, Iraq and Jordan amid heightened security concerns linked to the ongoing conflict with Iran.

    The developments come as Iran retaliates following US-Israeli strikes. (Reuters)
    The developments come as Iran retaliates following US-Israeli strikes. (Reuters)

    The directive was issued Tuesday, according to Reuters as Washington continues to monitor risks in the region. The developments come as Iran retaliates following US-Israeli strikes, raising fears of a wider regional escalation.

    The order indicates that only essential personnel would remain in place.

    Also Read: Embassy in Riyadh, air base in Bahrain: Full list of US facilities in Middle East targeted in fresh drone attacks today

    Broader regional warning for US citizens

    The evacuation orders follow a wider alert from Washington urging American citizens to leave parts of the Middle East, from Egypt eastward, amid plans to intensify strikes on Iran.

    Tensions have surged since the United States launched large-scale military operations targeting Iranian missile facilities, naval assets and other strategic sites. In remarks addressing the conflict, US President Donald Trump said the country’s munitions stockpiles have “never been higher or better,” adding that the United States has a “virtually unlimited supply” of certain weapons.

    Also Read: US issues Level 4 ‘Do Not Travel’ alert for Iran and Iraq: What it means

    While the State Department has not announced full embassy closures in Bahrain, Iraq or Jordan, the ordered departure of non-essential personnel marks a significant step. Diplomatic operations are expected to continue with reduced staffing as officials reassess risks in the coming days.

    Further updates are likely as the conflict evolves.

    • Prakriti Deb
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Prakriti Deb

      Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk.

