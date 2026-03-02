US Embassy in Bahrain issues chilling warning amid missile strikes, ‘Hotels might be a target for attacks…’
The U.S. Embassy in Bahrain has warned US citizens to “exercise caution and maintain vigilance” amid continued “drone and missile attacks from Iran.”
The U.S. Embassy in Bahrain has warned US citizens to “exercise caution and maintain vigilance” amid continued “drone and missile attacks from Iran.” In a security alert shared by the US Dept. of State Consular Affairs on X, the embassy stressed that hotels may be a target for attacks.
“The U.S. Embassy has advised U.S. citizens in Bahrain that hotels might be a target for attacks, and encourages U.S. citizens to avoid hotels in Manama,” reads the security alert. “Terrorist groups and those inspired by such organizations are intent on attacking U.S. citizens abroad. Terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks in Bahrain. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning.”
The embassy shared numbers that can help during emergencies in Bahrain, and also listed actions to take in emergency situations.
Other recent security alerts
The US Embassies of Jordan and Kuwait have also shared security alerts amid the conflict.
The U.S. Embassy in Jordan stressed that there are “indications” that “there may be continued missiles, drones, or rockets in Jordanian airspace in the coming days.” It urged people to “maintain maximum awareness of your surroundings and, in the event of such an incident, seek overhead cover and shelter in place. Remain indoors and avoid exposure to falling debris.”
Meanwhile, black smoke was spotted rising from the US embassy in Kuwait City on Monday, March 2, according to an AFP correspondent. Sirens were earlier heard across the city.
The US Dept. of State Consular Affairs said in a security alert posted to X, “There is a continuing threat of missile and UAV attacks over Kuwait. Do not come to the Embassy. Take cover in your residence on the lowest available floor and away from windows. Do not go outside. The U.S. Embassy in Kuwait urges U.S. citizens in Kuwait to shelter in place, review security plans in the event of an attack, and to stay alert in case of additional future attacks. U.S. Embassy personnel are sheltering in place.”
