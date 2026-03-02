What's happening in Kuwait City? Black smoke seen rising from US embassy, sparking concerns
Following the latest volley of Iranian strikes, black smoke was spotted rising from the US embassy in Kuwait City. Sirens were earlier heard across the city.
The US Dept. of State Consular Affairs said in a security alert posted to X, “There is a continuing threat of missile and UAV attacks over Kuwait. Do not come to the Embassy. Take cover in your residence on the lowest available floor and away from windows. Do not go outside. The U.S. Embassy in Kuwait urges U.S. citizens in Kuwait to shelter in place, review security plans in the event of an attack, and to stay alert in case of additional future attacks. U.S. Embassy personnel are sheltering in place.”
It also listed actions one should take in emergency situations, saying, “If you hear a loud explosion, or if sirens are activated, immediately seek cover,” and “If in a home or building, go to the lowest level of the structure with the fewest exterior walls, windows, and openings; close any doors and sit near an interior wall, away from any windows or openings.”
The alert also urged people to seek cover in a hardened structure if they are outdoors, or lie down and cover their heads with their hands.
“Be aware that even if the incoming missile or drone is intercepted, falling debris represents a significant risk,” it added. “After the attack, stay away from any debris, and monitor major news outlets for official guidance.”
What we know so far
Reuters witnesses said they heard loud bangs and sirens in Kuwait. However, no injuries were reported after Kuwait air defenses intercepted most of the drones near the Rumaithiya and Salwa neighborhoods, the director-general of the civil defense said, according to the state news agency.
Tehran warned that it would target US bases in the region after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran. It has reportedly also hit various civilian and commercial areas across Gulf cities.
