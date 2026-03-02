US F-15 fighter jet crashed in Kuwait, claims Iran as war spreads to Middle East

Clips widely shared online appear to show a parachute descending, while other footage published by local media shows what is believed to be the US pilot on the ground after ejecting.

Iran claimed that a US F-15 fighter jet has crashed in Kuwait, with videos circulating on social media showing an American pilot ejecting moments before the aircraft went down. ( Live Updates on Iran-US war )

There was no immediate official statement on the cause of the crash or the condition of the crew. It was also not immediately clear whether the aircraft was on a combat mission or a training sortie at the time of the incident.

Further details are awaited from US and Kuwaiti authorities.

Iran-US War The current conflict between the United States and Iran erupted after coordinated US and Israeli military strikes on Iranian soil, aimed at crippling Tehran’s missile and military infrastructure. The initial operation killed senior Iranian leadership, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, prompting Tehran to launch widespread retaliatory drone and missile attacks against US assets, regional capitals and allied forces across the Gulf.

Iran’s reprisal strikes have reached across multiple countries, with missiles and drones intercepted over Kuwait, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, triggering closures of airspace and causing both military and civilian casualties. The escalation has seen US forces respond with counter-strikes, including naval actions, marking one of the most intensive confrontations between the two powers in decades.