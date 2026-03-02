Alipura residents remember Khamenei’s 1981 visit

Thousands gathered in Alipura of Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur district on Sunday to mourn the death of Iran’s Supreme leader Ali Khamenei, even as they recalled his visit to the village in 1981 to inaugurate a hospital built in collaboration with the Iranian government. Alipura, formerly known as Bellikunte, traces its present identity to migration during the Bijapur Adil Shahi period.

The facility that still bears his name.

Shops were shuttered and black flags lined the streets of Alipura, about 70 kilometres from Bengaluru, as community members dressed in black took out a procession led by the Anjuman-e-Jafaria Committee.

“We held a meeting with the Anjuman-e-Jafaria Committee members. They have planned a prayer meeting on Sunday afternoon, followed by a procession protesting the death of Khamenei,” said Kushal Chouksey, Superintendent of Police for Chikkaballapur district.

Archival references and photographs published on the Iranian leader’s official website show him being received by crowds in Bengaluru and Alipura in 1981. Local residents recount the visit as one that “strengthened the spiritual bond between our people and Iran.”

“When we were young, Khamenei visited our village, and since then Alipur has been called the ‘Baby of Iran,’” said Ari Askil, president of the Karnataka State Human Rights Committee.

With a population estimated between 20,000 and 25,000, roughly 90% of residents are Shia Muslims, and about 100 Hindu families.

The village maintains longstanding religious, educational and familial ties with Iran — more than 50 residents are currently pursuing religious studies there, and others are enrolled in medical programmes or engaged in business.

“Our relationship with Iran is not just about trade but deeply rooted in religion. Mashhad in Iran is one of the holiest places for Shia Muslims, and many from our village have studied and lived there,” said Shafiq, a resident.

Nathiq Alipuri, a member of the Karnataka Urdu Academy, said the news of Khamenei’s death has shaken the community. “We strongly condemn the attack on Iran and the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This news has deeply shocked and saddened our entire community. He was a voice for the oppressed, especially the Palestinian people. His loss is not just for Iran but for Muslims across the world,” he said.

Maulana Syed Ibrahim, a local resident, criticised the silence from the Islamic countries over the “unprovoked” attack. “The attacks on Iran by the US and Israel are unprovoked and highly condemnable. It is unfortunate that many Islamic countries remain silent instead of standing united,” he said. “We are conducting peaceful protests with police permission and observing mourning in accordance with the law.”

Community leaders in Alipura have announced a three-day observance marked by special prayers and Quran recitations. Emotional scenes unfolded near the local mosque, where residents gathered to offer tributes. Many were seen in tears as they recalled Khamenei’s connection to the village.

The administration said senior police officers and additional security personnel had been deployed in the village to maintain order during the mourning period.