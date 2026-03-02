US Embassy in Jordan issues security alert, warns ‘continued missiles, drones, or rockets’ expected

The US Dept. of State Consular Affairs said in a post shared on X, “Please maintain maximum awareness of your surroundings and, in the event of such an incident, seek overhead cover and shelter in place. Remain indoors and avoid exposure to falling debris. The Government of Jordan has now activated civil defense alarms in the event of missiles , drones, or rockets entering Jordanian airspace. Should the alarm sound and prompt people to seek shelter, U.S. embassy personnel will likewise be ordered to shelter in place until the “all clear” siren sounds.”

The U.S. Embassy in Jordan has issued a security alert, stressing that there are “indications” that “there may be continued missiles, drones, or rockets in Jordanian airspace in the coming days.”

The U.S. Embassy in Jordan explained the two alarms. “The first tone, consisting of three intermittent 30-second blasts, signals the presence or imminent arrival of danger, prompting citizens to take safety precautions including seeking shelter and calling 911 if there are any injuries or damage,” it wrote.

“The second tone is a continuous higher pitched one-minute sound indicating the end of danger (“all clear”). The Public Security Directorate (PSD) states that sirens are usually followed by a voice message (in Arabic) explaining the reason behind their activation,” it added.

The US embassy in Kuwait also issued a security alert Shortly before the Jordan security alert, black smoke was spotted rising from the US embassy in Kuwait City on Monday, March 2, according to an AFP correspondent. Sirens were earlier heard across the city.

The US Dept. of State Consular Affairs said in a security alert posted to X, “There is a continuing threat of missile and UAV attacks over Kuwait. Do not come to the Embassy. Take cover in your residence on the lowest available floor and away from windows. Do not go outside. The U.S. Embassy in Kuwait urges U.S. citizens in Kuwait to shelter in place, review security plans in the event of an attack, and to stay alert in case of additional future attacks. U.S. Embassy personnel are sheltering in place.”

Reuters witnesses said they heard loud bangs and sirens in Kuwait. However, no injuries were reported after Kuwait air defenses intercepted most of the drones near the Rumaithiya and Salwa neighborhoods, the director-general of the civil defense said, according to the state news agency.