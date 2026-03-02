Pete Hegseth press conference: When will Pentagon chief address Iran conflict and Operation Epic Fury?

Hegseth will hold the press conference on Monday, March 2, at 8 am EST. He will also visit Congress on Tuesday, March 3, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, to brief lawmakers on the progress of the military operation , the White House announced on Sunday, March 1.

Operation Epic Fury included coordinated attacks by the United States and Israel , focusing on major military and naval sites across Iran. The operation aimed at eliminating immediate threats to American forces and allies in the Middle East, and at the same time sending a strong message regarding Iran’s nuclear activities.

The U.S. Department of War has announced that U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force General Dan Caine, will be holding a press conference on Operation Epic Fury. This comes days after the United States launched the military operation, with the strikes targeting key Iranian military sites, including missile facilities, naval bases, and locations near Khamenei’s office.

Hegseth previously called the US strikes on Iran the “most lethal, most complex, and most-precision aerial operation in history.”

“The Iranian regime had their chance, yet refused to make a deal — and now they are suffering the consequences. For almost fifty years, Iran has targeted and killed Americans, always seeking the world’s most powerful weapons to further their radical cause. Last night, unlike any previous president, President Trump began dealing with this cancer,” Hegseth wrote on X.

He continued, “We will not tolerate powerful missiles targeting the American people. Those missiles will be destroyed, along with Iran’s missile production. The Iranian navy will be destroyed. And, as President Trump has said his entire life, Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.”

The Pentagon chief further asserted that the US did not start the conflict, but will finish it.

“If you kill or threaten Americans anywhere in the world — as Iran has — then we will hunt you down, and we will kill you,” he wrote. “Our warriors are the best in the world, and they are fully unleashed to achieve our objectives. May God’s providence protect them in this vital mission.”