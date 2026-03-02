Donald Trump has asserted in a statement on the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that he moved first to neutralize what he claimed was an imminent threat to his own life. This comes after the US President announced Khamenei’s death in a Truth Social post, calling him “one of the most evil people in History”. ‘I got him before he got me’: Trump opens up about Khamenei's killing, points at alleged plot to assassinate him (AP Photo/JMark Schiefelbein, REUTERS/Ahmed Saad)

Trump said in a conversation with ABC News, seemingly referencing a 2024 Iran-linked plot that US authorities had earlier said was aimed at assassinating him, "I killed him first, before he could kill me. He tried twice. Well, I killed him first.”

Read More | First US casualties confirmed: Did Pentagon reveal identities of 3 Service Members killed amid Op Epic fury?

"I got him before he got me,” Trump added.

Donald Trump’s warning to Iran Announcing Khamenei’s death, Trump wrote, “This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS. He was unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do. This is the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their Country.”

Shortly after, Trump issued a warning for Iran, writing, “Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before. THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE! Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Read More | Mamdani ripped by Iranian New Yorkers over ‘illegal war’ remark: ‘You are a human garbage’

This comes as the US launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on Friday, February 27, with the strikes targeting key Iranian military sites, including missile facilities, naval bases, and locations near Khamenei’s office. The military operation included coordinated attacks by the United States and Israel, focusing on major military and naval sites across Iran. The operation aimed at eliminating immediate threats to American forces and allies in the Middle East, and at the same time sending a strong message regarding Iran’s nuclear activities.