First US casualties confirmed: Did Pentagon reveal identities of 3 Service Members killed amid Op Epic fury?
The Pentagon reported that three American service members died and five were injured during a joint operation against Iran.
Three American service members were killed and five others sustained serious injuries during the joint U.S.-Israeli operation against Iran, the Pentagon announced on Sunday.
These are the first confirmed American casualties following the significant military strikes initiated by the US and Israel against Iran on Saturday, which President Donald Trump stated were intended to effect a change in the nation's leadership.
“Several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions — and are in the process of being returned to duty. Major combat operations continue and our response effort is ongoing,” U.S. Central Command confirmed in a statement posted on social media.
The Central Command has refused to share the identities of the deceased and any further details “out of respect.”
“The situation is fluid, so out of respect for the families, we will withhold additional information, including the identities of our fallen warriors, until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified,” the statement added.
Also Read: Did Saudi Prince privately urge Trump to strike Iran? Bombshell report claims MBS made multiple calls to Trump
Over 200 people killed in Iran: State Media
The announcement was made as Iran launched a series of retaliatory missile strikes targeting U.S. bases throughout the Middle East in the last 48 hours.
According to Iranian state media, referencing the Red Crescent, at least 201 people have lost their lives and over 700 have sustained injuries in Iran due to U.S. and Israeli airstrikes.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who governed the nation for over 30 years, was killed in the initial attack of the operation.
US B2 bombers hit Iranian missile facilities
Meanwhile, the US deployed B2 bombers to target Iranian ballistic missile facilities, as per the US Central Command.
Taking to X, they wrote: “Last night, U.S. B-2 stealth bombers, armed with 2,000 lb. bombs, struck Iran’s hardened ballistic missile facilities. No nation should ever doubt America’s resolve."
Last year, the US utilized B-2 bombers stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri to strike Iranian nuclear facilities that were situated deep underground. It remains unclear where the bombers involved in Saturday night’s operation were stationed before the assault.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She is currently working as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta has placed a strong emphasis on team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She earned bachelor's and master's degree from Delhi University, and pursued PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). When not at work, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities.Read More