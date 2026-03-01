First US casualties confirmed: Did Pentagon reveal identities of 3 Service Members killed amid Op Epic fury?

Three American service members were killed and five others sustained serious injuries during the joint U.S.-Israeli operation against Iran, the Pentagon announced on Sunday. The United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28, killing Iran's supreme leader and top military leaders, prompting authorities to retaliate with strikes on Israel and US bases across the Gulf. (AFP)

These are the first confirmed American casualties following the significant military strikes initiated by the US and Israel against Iran on Saturday, which President Donald Trump stated were intended to effect a change in the nation's leadership.

“Several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions — and are in the process of being returned to duty. Major combat operations continue and our response effort is ongoing,” U.S. Central Command confirmed in a statement posted on social media.

The Central Command has refused to share the identities of the deceased and any further details “out of respect.”

“The situation is fluid, so out of respect for the families, we will withhold additional information, including the identities of our fallen warriors, until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified,” the statement added.

