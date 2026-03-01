Did Saudi Prince privately urge Trump to strike Iran? Bombshell report claims MBS made multiple calls to Trump

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) engaged in several private phone conversations with US President Donald Trump last month, advocating for a military strike on Iran, despite publicly supporting diplomatic solutions, claimed Washington Post in its bombshell report. Saudi Crown Prince MBS privately pushed President Trump for military action against Iran, contradicting his public support for diplomacy.

Back in January, the Saudi crown prince stated that he would not permit the use of his country's airspace or territory for an assault on Iran. He emphasized that Saudi Arabia would honor Iran's sovereignty and encouraged both Washington and Tehran to address their differences through dialogue.

Trump on Saturday announced the initiation of ‘major combat operations’ against Iran, leading to explosions in Tehran. Israel also launched “preemptive” strikes against Iran.

The US and Israel executed a coordinated military strike aimed at Iranian military and governmental facilities following stalled nuclear negotiations and allegations that Iran had resumed its nuclear activities.

“A short time ago, the United States military began major combat operations in Iran. Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime,” Trump stated in a video message on his Truth Social account.

Israel-US-Iran conflict: Report reveals what MBS told US officials The Washington Post report mentioned that MBS, in discussions with U.S. officials, cautioned that Iran would become more formidable and perilous if Washington failed to deploy the substantial military force it has gathered in the Middle East.

The Post further stated that the Saudi crown prince’s sibling, Khalid bin Salman, conveyed a comparable message during private discussions while visiting Washington in January. It added that Trump ultimately opted to move forward with the attack despite his longstanding policy and the absence of any direct threat from Iran to U.S. territory.

According to the Post, MBS' dual strategy likely demonstrated a wish to prevent Iranian retaliation against Saudi oil infrastructure. People close to him acknowledged that he perceives Tehran as Riyadh’s primary regional adversary. Saudi Arabia, under its Sunni leadership, has historically been in rivalry with Shiite-led Iran.

Iran declares 40 days of national mourning Iran is currently in a state of 40 days of national mourning following the death of its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with reports of extensive grief and protests throughout the nation.

Before his assassination, Khamenei endeavored to establish a unified Muslim state for all countries under the banner of Islam.