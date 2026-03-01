'Even if they kill me...', What Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in final chilling public speech
Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in a US-Israel military operation. His last address warned of the decline of the US empire, criticizing Trump.
As several people throughout Iran and various parts of the world grieve the passing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a video of his final public address has gained significant attention. He was killed in a collaborative military operation conducted by Israel and the United States.
Khamenei's last public appearance occurred on February 17, more than ten days before the US-supported strikes by Israel, according to his official website.
Khamenei slammed Trump in his last public speech
In his address to a gathering in the East Azerbaijan Province, commemorating the anniversary of the 1978 Tabriz uprising, Khamenei blasted the U, asserting that the “empire was heading towards a collapse.” He also took aim at US President Donald Trump, remarking that more than half of the American populace disapproves of him.
“I will also say a few words about the US. It's a system that is truly in decline. It's an empire that's heading toward a collapse,” Khamenei stated.
“As for the crumbling US empire, it truly is crumbling; they have problems in their economy, problems with their policies, and problems in their society. More than 50 per cent of the US population doesn't approve of their current president,” he continued.
“We must have deterrent weapons, if a country does not have deterrent weapons, it will be crushed under the feet of its enemies. The Americans are interfering in this matter without any reason… “You may have such and such missile. You may have such range and no more." What does it have to do with you? It concerns the Iranian nation," Khamenei stated.
He further asserted that the tension in the relations between Tehran and Washington originated from what he referred to as American aspirations regarding Iran. “The problem we have with the United States is that they want to devour Iran, and the Iranian nation is preventing them. The Islamic Republic stands in their way,” he said.
‘Even if they kill me…’: Khamenei's message to his supporters
In an emotional address dated 19 June, Khamenei urged his followers to ignore any threats to his life, stating: “My body holds little value, my life bears no significance. Even if they kill me, do not count it as our loss as long as you remain steadfast on the principles of Imam Hussain."
Khamenei was killed in Operation Epic Fury
Khamenei, who lost his life during a coordinated military operation conducted by the US and Israel, was targeted in a precise airstrike aimed at his official residence in Tehran. This operation, referred to as "Operation Epic Fury," featured significant collaboration between the CIA and Israeli intelligence.
In addition to the 86-year-old Supreme Leader, his several family members, including daughter and grandchild, as well as around 30 to 40 other high-ranking Iranian officials, were reportedly killed.
