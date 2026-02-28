Edit Profile
    Did Iran strike US MST warship? All we know amid Trump's ‘Operation Epic Fury’

    The IRGC announced that a U.S. MST combat support vessel was significantly damaged by its missiles in retaliation to Trump's Operation Epic Fury.

    Updated on: Feb 28, 2026 8:34 PM IST
    By Shweta Kukreti
    Amid the US-led Operation Epic Fury against Iran, the Public Relations Office of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has reported that a U.S. MST combat support vessel was significantly impacted by missiles launched by the IRGC Navy.

    The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed to have severely damaged a U.S. MST combat support vessel with missiles amid Operation Epic Fury (AFP)
    The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed to have severely damaged a U.S. MST combat support vessel with missiles amid Operation Epic Fury (AFP)

    The IRGC Public Relations Office stated in a statement, “The U.S. MST combat support vessel was severely hit by missiles from the IRGC Navy,” WANA Iran reported.

    “Honorable people of Iran, the U.S. MST combat support vessel has been heavily struck by missiles of the Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps,” it continued.

    The statement further elaborated: “Other U.S. Army maritime assets will remain within range of the IRGC’s missiles and drones as the attacks continue."

    Israel and US strike Iran amid nuclear tensions

    The recent actions were a response to renewed aggression executed by the Israeli regime and the United States early on Saturday, which targeted various cities, including the capital, Tehran.

    There are fears of numerous casualties, predominantly among civilians, including women and children.

    In retaliation, Iran’s armed forces commenced coordinated operations, targeting multiple military and intelligence sites in the occupied territories, along with US military bases located throughout the Persian Gulf region.

    This Israeli-American aggression occurred during indirect nuclear discussions between Tehran and Washington, facilitated by the Omani government.

    After the attack on the American support vessel, the IRGC Navy cautioned that additional US Navy assets would remain within the reach of its missiles and drones as part of its ongoing retaliatory measures, PressTV reported.

    What is Maritime Strike Tomahawk (MST)?

    The US Navy had touted the Maritime Strike Tomahawk (MST) as a revolutionary anti-ship capability, a weapon that military analysts have characterized as designed to present a significant threat to adversaries at sea.

    With a multi-mode seeker, the system is reported to possess the capability to track maneuvering warships and receive in-flight targeting updates, allowing it to engage moving maritime targets with improved accuracy.

    • Shweta Kukreti
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shweta Kukreti

      Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She is currently working as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta has placed a strong emphasis on team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She earned bachelor's and master's degree from Delhi University, and pursued PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). When not at work, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities.Read More

