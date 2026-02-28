Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vs Trump vs Netanyahu's net worth: Who is the richest?

The US-led Operation Epic Fury seemed to have destroyed the compound of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with officials confirming that the regime leader was the objective of the attack. US and Israel attack Iran update: The US-led Operation Epic Fury targeted Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei's compound. Khamenei's wealth is estimated between $95 billion and $200 billion, making him richer than Trump and Netanyahu. (AFP)

The joint US-Israeli operation destroyed several structures at the walled site, according to satellite photos the New York Times was able to obtain. Black smoke rose from the debris.

A senior Israeli official told Fox News that the attack was directed at President Masoud Pezeshkian and Khamenei.

The military's objective was to eliminate "those responsible for commanding the mass murder of Iranian protesters," as stated by the official, according to the outlet.

"Battle damage assessments" would be conducted "later," the NY Times source mentioned.

Where is Khamenei? The current location of the 86-year-old Iranian Supreme leader remains unknown.

The purpose of the strikes was to "protect the American people by "eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime," President Trump remarked on Saturday.

Meanwhile, several people showed interest in knowing about the net worth of the Khamenei. Here's all we know about the Iranian Supreme Leader's wealth and whether he is richer than Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

What is the net worth of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei? Ali Khamenei has exercised unmatched authority over the Islamic Republic for over thirty years.

His personal wealth remains unverified publicly, yet he is widely believed to manage an extensive financial empire valued between $95 billion and $200 billion through organizations such as Setad (the Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam), which is founded on confiscated properties, investments, and assets linked to the state, BBN Times reported.

Formally recognized as Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei, he combines Azerbaijani and Persian ethnic backgrounds with a staunch ideological perspective. As Iran's longest-serving Supreme Leader since 1989, his leadership has spanned the aftermath of the Iran-Iraq War, nuclear advancements, proxy wars, and ongoing domestic turmoil, influencing the country through a combination of religious absolutism and practical strategies, as per BBN Times.

Is Khamenei richer than Trump and Netanyahu? Following his return to the office in 2025, Donald Trump’s net worth increased to $7.3 billion, rising from $3.9 billion in 2024, as per Forbes in September. In mid-December 2025, Trump Media and Technology Group revealed plans for a merger with TAE Technologies, a firm focused on advancing nuclear fusion technology. This merger has sparked further inquiries regarding Trump and potential conflicts of interest, considering that his administration is responsible for regulating the nuclear sector.

Israeli PM Netanyahu has a net worth estimated at $13 million, according to the Celebrity Net Worth.

He has held the position of prime minister of the country on three separate occasions: initially from 1996 to 1999, and subsequently from 2009 to 2021. Remarkably, he was re-elected in November 2022.

During the period between his first two terms, he engaged in the private sector before taking on roles as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Finance under Ariel Sharon. A figure of significant controversy both domestically and internationally, Netanyahu faced indictment in 2019 on charges including bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.

With the figures mentioned above, it seems that Khamenei is indeed richer than Trump and Netanyahu.