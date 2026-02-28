'Did World War 3 just start?': US-Iran escalation sparks fears on social media
The US and Israel's recent attack on Iran has led to widespread speculation on social media about the possibility of World War 3.
The US and Israel initiated an attack on Iran on Saturday, with President Donald Trump affirming that "major combat operations" are currently in progress. This Israeli attack on Iran has sparked debates and a wave of memes across social media, as numerous users speculate that World War 3 may have commenced. People are disseminating a variety of amusing memes and even conjectures regarding the notion that "World War 3" is "imminent."
A world war is an international conflict that engages the majority or all of the principal powers of the world. Traditionally, this term is specifically applied to the two significant international conflicts that took place in the first half of the 20th century: World War I (1914–1918) and World War II (1939–1945).
Has World War 3 commenced?
Following the joint US-Israel offensive against Iran, social media users flocked to X and other platforms to circulate memes concerning World War 3. Users began inquiring, "Is World War 3 occurring?" and "Has WW3 begun?"
"Is World War 3 about to start? Is the world coming to an end? If that’s the case, should we stop doing any office work?," one person asked. “President Donald Trump released an 8 minute statement confirming they began their attack on Iran with Israel. This might be the start of World War 3,” another X user commented.
"Germans realizing that they aren’t responsible for world war 3," a third user said.
"2 months into the new year and we already having world war 3 commence," another one commented," one more reacted.
US and Israel attack Iran
It was initially reported that the first explosions occurred close to the office of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. However, the Supreme Leader is said to be currently not in Tehran.
Israel is not acting alone in today’s assault, as the US is also involved in the strikes against Iran.
Trump declared on Saturday that the US had begun "major combat operations" in Iran with the goal of removing "imminent threats" from the Iranian regime.
In a social media video, the US President declared that the operation is "massive and ongoing" and promised to deploy "overwhelming strength and devastating force" to destroy Iranian missiles and prevent it from developing a nuclear bomb.
As he exhorted the Iranian people to overthrow the government, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the attacks were intended to "remove the existential threat" posed by the Iranian leadership.
Meanwhile, several nations, including Italy, Germany, Poland, Kazakhstan, India, and China, are advising their citizens to evacuate Iran.
Iran vows to teach ‘aggressors’ a lesson
Iran has vowed to impart the lesson that aggressors deserve, stated the foreign minister of Tehran.
Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, who led the nuclear negotiations for the Iranian delegation, pledged that his nation would protect itself against assaults from Israel and the US.
“Netanyahu and Trump’s war on Iran is wholly unprovoked, illegal, and illegitimate. Trump has turned ‘America First’ into ‘Israel First’— which always means ‘America Last’. Our powerful armed forces are prepared for this day and will teach the aggressors the lesson they deserve,” he stated in a resolute statement shared on social media.
