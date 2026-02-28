'Did World War 3 just start?': US-Iran escalation sparks fears on social media

The US and Israel initiated an attack on Iran on Saturday, with President Donald Trump affirming that "major combat operations" are currently in progress. This Israeli attack on Iran has sparked debates and a wave of memes across social media, as numerous users speculate that World War 3 may have commenced. People are disseminating a variety of amusing memes and even conjectures regarding the notion that "World War 3" is "imminent." The US and Israel's attack on Iran has led to President Trump's announcement of major combat operations. Social media users are actively sharing memes and debating the possibility of World War 3 starting. (AFP)

A world war is an international conflict that engages the majority or all of the principal powers of the world. Traditionally, this term is specifically applied to the two significant international conflicts that took place in the first half of the 20th century: World War I (1914–1918) and World War II (1939–1945).

Has World War 3 commenced? Following the joint US-Israel offensive against Iran, social media users flocked to X and other platforms to circulate memes concerning World War 3. Users began inquiring, "Is World War 3 occurring?" and "Has WW3 begun?"

"Is World War 3 about to start? Is the world coming to an end? If that’s the case, should we stop doing any office work?," one person asked. “President Donald Trump released an 8 minute statement confirming they began their attack on Iran with Israel. This might be the start of World War 3,” another X user commented.

"Germans realizing that they aren’t responsible for world war 3," a third user said.

"2 months into the new year and we already having world war 3 commence," another one commented," one more reacted.