Burj Khalifa drone attack: Alleged videos show scary scenes in Dubai after Khamenei killed

“Missile flying towards Burj Al Khalifa, Dubai. I can't believe the world is really witnessing the end of Dubai,” one person wrote, sharing footage.

The Burj Khalifa in Dubai appeared to come under attack, as per alleged videos doing the rounds on social media. The clips, all circulated by unverified profiles, showed an airborne object headed towards the world's tallest tower. An explosion could then be seen, and the posts claimed that it was from the drone being intercepted. HT.com could not independently verify these videos.

Another added, “Missile flying towards Burj Al Khalifa, Dubai.” Yet another person said “Drone from Iran is intercepted near the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest skyscraper, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.”

Earlier in the day, too, there were reports of an attack on the Burj Khalifa. However, videos circulating online appeared to show smoke at the location, with some posts claiming that a target next to the tower had been hit. There were also reports of the world's tallest building being evacuated as a precautionary measure.

This was part of a larger attack on Dubai as Iran responded to the sudden offensive launched by the US and Israel. Tehran rained down missiles and drones as Dubai appeared to come to a halt. The posh Palm Jumeirah reportedly had a fire and Burj Al Arab also had a structure fire after an attack was thwarted. Authorities also confirmed an ‘incident’ at the Dubai airport that had left at least four injured. Alleged videos, which labelled it an Iranian attack on the airport, showed heavy damage and people fleeing.

Video emerges after Iran confirms Khamenei killed The latest bunch of videos began to circulate after the Iranian state media confirmed that Khamenei had been killed after his Tehran compound came under heavy attack.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said there was good evidence to suggest Khamenei was dead. A senior Israeli official had told Reuters that they had found the body. After this, President Donald Trump too posted on Truth Social that Khamenei was dead.

Tehran had initially countered these claims, even as reports suggested both Netanyahu and Trump were being shown visuals of Khamenei's body. However, they altered their stance later on.

Khamenei, 86, had been Iran's Supreme Leader since the Islamic Revolution and his death now opens up the question of succession, and promises a period of change for the Middle East.