Dubai's Jumeirah Burj Al Arab hotel struck by Iran's UAV drone? New videos emerge amid emergency
Several social media users posted videos to claim that Dubai's famous Jumeirah Burj Al Arab was on fire
UPDATE: “Authorities confirm that a drone was intercepted, and debris caused a minor fire on the Burj Al Arab's outer facade. Civil Defence teams responded immediately and brought the incident under control. No injuries have been reported,” the Dubai Media Office said.
Original story
Several social media users posted videos to claim that Dubai's famous Jumeirah Burj Al Arab was on fire after being struck by an Iranian UAV drone. This comes as the Dubai International Airport sustained damage on Saturday, with four injuries reported at the scene.
“Dubai Airports confirms that a concourse at Dubai International (DXB) sustained minor damage in an incident, which was quickly contained. Emergency response teams were immediately deployed and are managing the situation in coordination with the relevant authorities,” Dubai Media Office confirmed on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
“Four staff sustained injuries and received prompt medical attention. Due to contingency plans already in place, most of the terminals were previously cleared of passengers. Further updates will be provided as they become available.”
Videos of Jumeirah Burj Al Arab
Meanwhile, locals posted videos and claimed that the Jumeirah Burj Al Arab was hit.
“Iranian Shahed Drone Strikes Burj Al Arab in Dubai Amid Escalating Retaliation Reports and viral footage indicate an Iranian drone (likely a Shahed-type kamikaze UAV) has directly impacted the Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai, UAE,” one person noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
“Looks like the world famous Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai got hit by Irani drone,” another person tweeted.
Emergency alert
UAE residents were asked to seek immediate shelter late on Saturday. A message read: “Seek immediate shelter in the closest secure building, steer away from windows, doors, and open areas. Await for further instructions.” The message said this was "due to the current situation, potential missile threats".
Khamenei killed
President Donald Trump confirmed that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed in the US-Israeli strikes. In a post on Truth Social, Trump described the 86-year-old as ‘one of the most evil people in History’.
“This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS,” the president added.
