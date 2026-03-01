Dubai's Jumeirah Burj Al Arab hotel struck by Iran's UAV drone? New videos emerge amid emergency

UPDATE: “Authorities confirm that a drone was intercepted, and debris caused a minor fire on the Burj Al Arab's outer facade. Civil Defence teams responded immediately and brought the incident under control. No injuries have been reported,” the Dubai Media Office said. The Al-Fursan National Aerobatic team performs a commemorative flypast over the Dubai coastline and the Burj Al-Arab (AFP)

Original story

Several social media users posted videos to claim that Dubai's famous Jumeirah Burj Al Arab was on fire after being struck by an Iranian UAV drone. This comes as the Dubai International Airport sustained damage on Saturday, with four injuries reported at the scene.

“Dubai Airports confirms that a concourse at Dubai International (DXB) sustained minor damage in an incident, which was quickly contained. Emergency response teams were immediately deployed and are managing the situation in coordination with the relevant authorities,” Dubai Media Office confirmed on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Four staff sustained injuries and received prompt medical attention. Due to contingency plans already in place, most of the terminals were previously cleared of passengers. Further updates will be provided as they become available.”