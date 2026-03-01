As Trump confirms Al Khamenei's death, cryptic ‘peace be upon him’ post made from Iran Supremo's account

Meanwhile, a post was made from the Iranian Supreme Leader's social media account in Persian. We translated the post using Google Translate. “In the name of Nami Haider (peace be upon him),” the exact translation read.

“This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS. He was unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do,” Trump added.

In a lengthy Truth Social post, Trump called Khamenei 'one of the most evil people in history, further adding he is dead.

A cryptic social media post from Iranian Supreme Leader Al Khamenei's X account was made minutes after President Donald Trump confirmed that the 86-year-old had died in US-Israeli strikes in Tehran.

Khamenei's death comes after the US and Israeli military conducted a joint operation in Iran, bombing and targeting several Iranian military leaders and governmental sites.

Earlier in the day, Trump suggested that reports about Khamenei being dead were ‘correct’. He told NBC News that “most” of Iran’s senior leadership is “gone,” saying, “The people that make all the decisions, most of them are gone.”

Read More: Why Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's son Mojtaba is unlikely to be Iran's next Supreme Leader

Iranian officials have not confirmed the news.

Khamenei has led the Islamic Republic since 1989 as the country's highest political and religious authority and was the central figure in Iran's military and nuclear strategy.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on the Iran conflict on Saturday that he deeply regretted that an opportunity for diplomacy had been "squandered."

He also told the 15-member body he was not in a position to confirm Israeli reports of the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.