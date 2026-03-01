Edit Profile
crown
    As Trump confirms Al Khamenei's death, cryptic ‘peace be upon him’ post made from Iran Supremo's account

    A social media post from Iranian Supreme Leader Al Khamenei's X account was made on Saturday 

    Updated on: Mar 01, 2026 3:34 AM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
    A cryptic social media post from Iranian Supreme Leader Al Khamenei's X account was made minutes after President Donald Trump confirmed that the 86-year-old had died in US-Israeli strikes in Tehran.

    Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei looks up as he holds the Quran during a ceremony in Tehran (AP)
    Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei looks up as he holds the Quran during a ceremony in Tehran (AP)

    Trump confirms Khamenei's death

    In a lengthy Truth Social post, Trump called Khamenei 'one of the most evil people in history, further adding he is dead.

    FOLLOW: Khamenei news live updates: Trump says ‘one of the most evil people in history is dead’ as he confirms Khamenei's death

    “This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS. He was unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do,” Trump added.

    Post from Al Khamenei's X account

    Meanwhile, a post was made from the Iranian Supreme Leader's social media account in Persian. We translated the post using Google Translate. “In the name of Nami Haider (peace be upon him),” the exact translation read.

    Khamenei's death comes after the US and Israeli military conducted a joint operation in Iran, bombing and targeting several Iranian military leaders and governmental sites.

    Earlier in the day, Trump suggested that reports about Khamenei being dead were ‘correct’. He told NBC News that “most” of Iran’s senior leadership is “gone,” saying, “The people that make all the decisions, most of them are gone.”

    Read More: Why Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's son Mojtaba is unlikely to be Iran's next Supreme Leader

    Iranian officials have not confirmed the news.

    Khamenei has led the Islamic Republic since 1989 as the country's highest political and religious authority and was the central figure in Iran's military and nuclear strategy.

    Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on the Iran conflict on Saturday that he deeply regretted that an opportunity for diplomacy had been "squandered."

    He also told the 15-member body he was not in a position to confirm Israeli reports of the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

    • Yash Nitish Bajaj
      Yash Nitish Bajaj

      Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More

    Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and Bangladesh election result 2026 LIVE get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
    News/World News/As Trump Confirms Al Khamenei's Death, Cryptic 'peace Be Upon Him' Post Made From Iran Supremo's Account
    © 2026 HindustanTimes