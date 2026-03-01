Edit Profile
    200 Jets, 500 Targets: Inside IDF's largest-ever air operation against Iran, Al Khamenei

    Around 200 Israeli fighter jets struck nearly 500 targets in Iran in what the IDF called its largest-ever air operation.

    Published on: Mar 01, 2026 12:22 AM IST
    By Khushi Arora
    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said around 200 fighter jets carried out the largest military flyover in the history of the Israeli Air Force (IAF), launching a major attack on missile systems and air defence networks in western and central Iran.

    200 fighter jets, hundreds of bombs: IDF strikes 500 sites in Iran (Reuters)
    According to the IDF, the operation was guided by military intelligence and carefully planned. Hundreds of fighter jets operated at the same time, dropping hundreds of munitions on nearly 500 targets across different parts of Iran. These included air defence systems and missile launchers.

    The IDF said the strikes weakened Iran’s defence systems and expanded the IAF’s aerial advantage over Iranian airspace. It added that the attacks significantly reduced the offensive capabilities of Iranian missile launch sites, particularly in western Iran.

    One of the strikes hit a location in Tabriz in western Iran. The IDF said the site was used by Iran’s surface-to-surface missile unit and was believed to be preparing to fire dozens of missiles at Israeli civilians.

    The military said the large-scale operation removed several threats to its fighter jets and to Israeli civilians. It added that the Israeli Air Force is continuing its operations in Iran and that the IDF will keep acting to weaken the capabilities of the Iranian regime.

    • Khushi Arora
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Khushi Arora

      Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More

    News/World News/200 Jets, 500 Targets: Inside IDF's Largest-ever Air Operation Against Iran, Al Khamenei
    © 2026 HindustanTimes