Israel releases footage of attack on ‘hundreds of targets’ in Iran | Video
The X post by the Israel Defense Forces or IDF was grainy and black-and-white, and showed blasts in hilly terrain.
Israeli military has released brief footage of what it termed an attack on “hundreds of targets” in Iran in coordination with the United States on Saturday. The X post by the Israel Defense Forces or IDF carried a grainy and black-and-white video of 15 seconds, which showed blasts in hilly terrain.
This came around the same that a satellite photo purportedly showing the damaged residential compound of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also came out. This image, taken by Airbus and published by New York Times, showed a black plume of smoke over the Tehran compound. It also shows collapsed buildings.
Iranian officials, meanwhile, vowed a “crushing response” after the US and Israel conducted a joint military strike under the codenames Operation Roaring Lion and ‘Epic Fury’. Several military sites, missile production facilities, and areas near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's office were targeted, news agencies reported.
