Israel releases footage of attack on ‘hundreds of targets’ in Iran | Video

Israeli military has released brief footage of what it termed an attack on “hundreds of targets” in Iran in coordination with the United States on Saturday. The X post by the Israel Defense Forces or IDF carried a grainy and black-and-white video of 15 seconds, which showed blasts in hilly terrain.

This came around the same that a satellite photo purportedly showing the damaged residential compound of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also came out. This image, taken by Airbus and published by New York Times, showed a black plume of smoke over the Tehran compound. It also shows collapsed buildings.