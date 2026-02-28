Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Israel releases footage of attack on ‘hundreds of targets’ in Iran | Video

    The X post by the Israel Defense Forces or IDF was grainy and black-and-white, and showed blasts in hilly terrain.

    Updated on: Feb 28, 2026 5:42 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Israeli military has released brief footage of what it termed an attack on “hundreds of targets” in Iran in coordination with the United States on Saturday. The X post by the Israel Defense Forces or IDF carried a grainy and black-and-white video of 15 seconds, which showed blasts in hilly terrain.

    IDF releases grainy footage of 15 seconds on X as first 'official' visuals of US-Israel attack on Iran. (Video grab: X/@IDF)
    IDF releases grainy footage of 15 seconds on X as first 'official' visuals of US-Israel attack on Iran. (Video grab: X/@IDF)

    This came around the same that a satellite photo purportedly showing the damaged residential compound of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also came out. This image, taken by Airbus and published by New York Times, showed a black plume of smoke over the Tehran compound. It also shows collapsed buildings.

    A photo purportedly showing Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's residence in Tehran. (Photo: Airbus via NYT)
    A photo purportedly showing Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's residence in Tehran. (Photo: Airbus via NYT)

    Iranian officials, meanwhile, vowed a “crushing response” after the US and Israel conducted a joint military strike under the codenames Operation Roaring Lion and ‘Epic Fury’. Several military sites, missile production facilities, and areas near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's office were targeted, news agencies reported.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and Bangladesh election result 2026 LIVE get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
    News/World News/Israel Releases Footage Of Attack On ‘hundreds Of Targets’ In Iran | Video
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes