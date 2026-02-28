Who is the ‘Gang of Eight’? Trump insiders who were briefed on Iran days before US strikes

Mike Johnson said that the “Gang of Eight” received a detailed briefing earlier this week about possible US military action against Iran. The Gang of Eight includes the top Republican and Democratic leaders of the Senate and the House of Representatives. They are usually informed by the White House when military action may be close. ‘Gang of Eight’ warned about possible Iran attack before strikes (Bloomberg)

Johnson’s statement on Iran

In a written statement, Johnson said that “Today, Iran is facing the severe consequences of its evil actions. President Trump and the Administration have made every effort to pursue peaceful and diplomatic solutions in response to the Iranian regime’s sustained nuclear ambitions and development, terrorism, and the murder of Americans—and even their own people,” Johnson wrote.

“For decades, Iran has defiantly maintained its nuclear program while arming and funding Hamas, Hezbollah, and other internationally recognized terrorist organizations. Iran and its proxies have menaced America and American lives, undermined our core national interests, systematically destabilized the Middle East, and threatened the security of the entire West", he added.