Who is the ‘Gang of Eight’? Trump insiders who were briefed on Iran days before US strikes
US House Speaker Mike Johnson said top congressional leaders were briefed on possible military action against Iran.
Mike Johnson said that the “Gang of Eight” received a detailed briefing earlier this week about possible US military action against Iran. The Gang of Eight includes the top Republican and Democratic leaders of the Senate and the House of Representatives. They are usually informed by the White House when military action may be close.
Johnson’s statement on Iran
In a written statement, Johnson said that “Today, Iran is facing the severe consequences of its evil actions. President Trump and the Administration have made every effort to pursue peaceful and diplomatic solutions in response to the Iranian regime’s sustained nuclear ambitions and development, terrorism, and the murder of Americans—and even their own people,” Johnson wrote.
“For decades, Iran has defiantly maintained its nuclear program while arming and funding Hamas, Hezbollah, and other internationally recognized terrorist organizations. Iran and its proxies have menaced America and American lives, undermined our core national interests, systematically destabilized the Middle East, and threatened the security of the entire West", he added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKhushi Arora
Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More