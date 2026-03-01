What's happening at Dubai Airport's Terminal 3? Scary videos emerge amid emergency alert

“Dubai airport has been hit by Iranian missiles. The airport had been evacuated,” one post on X claimed.

This comes amid the ongoing US, Israel action against Iran. Dubai airport confirmed reports of an incident at DXB, saying “Dubai Airports confirms that a concourse at Dubai International (DXB) sustained minor damage in an incident, which was quickly contained. Emergency response teams were immediately deployed and are managing the situation in coordination with the relevant authorities. Four staff sustained injuries and received prompt medical attention. Due to contingency plans already in place, most of the terminals were previously cleared of passengers. Further updates will be provided as they become available.”

The Dubai airport was allegedly hit by Iranian missiles, videos circulating on social media showed. The alleged videos that were shared indicated that Terminal 3 had been hit.

Another page shared an alleged video and wrote “additional footage showing the damage at Dubai International Airport, UAE, following a reported Iranian drone attack.”

More videos were shared on social media from unverified profiles. “Dubai International Airport has been struck by a drone,” a person wrote, sharing an alleged video where people appeared to be exiting.

“Dubai Airport with stranded travellers gets hit with missile strike from IRAN, close to Immigration Offices at DXB Terminal 3. The Airport which was closed earlier in the day has been evacuated by staff and passengers ! No Confirmation from UAE Govt on any Casualties !," another person wrote .

HT.com was unable to independently verify the authenticity of these visuals.

Reports of the alleged attack also drew reactions on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform. “Iran attacking Dubai is crazy. Attacking Dubai international airport is next level crazy. The busiest airport in the world, this is an attack on everyone. Somebody is going to react, and it is going to cataclysmic,” a person wrote.

Follow: Khamenei news live updates

Reports of attack come after emergency alert Reports of the alleged attack at Dubai airport came after UAE issued an emergency alert over phones. The text read “Seek immediate shelter in the closest secure building, steer away from windows, doors, and open areas. Await for further instructions,” adding it was ‘due to current situation, potential missile threats.’

Later, the NCEMA urged calm as people panicked on getting the message. “We recognize that alerts of this nature may cause concern. We encourage the public to stay calm and cooperate with the instructions issued by the relevant authorities. The safety and well-being of the community is our highest priority,” the statement said. It noted that the alert had been sent out in line with "proactive measures and form part of the national early warning system".

Earlier today, Iran had launched attacks on Dubai, and a fire was reported at the Palm Jumeirah, sparking concerns.

Khamenei killed reports All these developments come amid a potentially significant occurrence with Israeli and US officials claiming that the strikes on Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Tehran compound killed the Iranian Supreme Leader. Iran has not confirmed these claims, but reports have indicated that Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump were shown visuals of Khamenei's body.

Trump later announced on Truth Social that Khamenei was dead and said his passing was ‘the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their Country.’