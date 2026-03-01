Protests erupt in Jammu and Kashmir over killing of Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei | Watch

Protests broke out across parts of Jammu and Kashmir after Iran confirmed the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iranian state media reported that the Ayatollah died in the early hours of Saturday during the joint military strikes carried out by Israel and the United States. Demonstrations were reported from Srinagar, Sonawari and Bandipora. (HT Photos) Demonstrations were reported from Srinagar, Sonawari and Bandipora. Protesters raised slogans and expressed anger over the reported attack. Hundreds of Kashmiri Shia Muslims were on the streets carrying pictures of Khamenei and banners supporting Iran. Follow LIVE updates on Iran US conflict here Black flags, portraits of the Ayatollah, and traditional mourning chants (Nauha) were witnessed on the streets of Srinagar.

A protester told news agency ANI, "We have received news from Iran that revolutionary Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is no more. He has been brutally killed by the US and Israel... We are all saddened by this incident..."For the Shia Muslim community in Srinagar, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was more than a foreign political leader; he was a Marja-e-Taqlid (a Source of Emulation). Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the cleric who consolidated theocratic power for more than three decades and steered the Islamic Republic into confrontation with Israel and the United States, died at 86, Iranian state media reported early Sunday. Mehbooba Mufti criticises US-Israel attack on Iran Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday strongly criticised Israel and the United States following reports of the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. In a statement, Mufti described the development as a “deeply tragic & shameful point in history”. She accused Israel and the US of “boasting about the killing of Iran’s beloved leader Ayatollah Ali Khanenei”.