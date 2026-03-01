Elon Musk reacts as X hits record usage amid US-Israel airstrikes on Iran; details here
Elon Musk announced that the X platform reached record usage following US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran.
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and a billionaire, on Sunday, March 1, declared that the X platform witnessed its record usage to date as the US and Israel launched joint airstrikes on Iran on February 28.
Taking to X, Musk shared a post from Nikita Bier, the product manager for X, who claimed that the day represented the highest traffic recorded in the platform's history.
“Highest usage of X ever," Musk wrote while responding to a post by Bier, who said, “Today was the biggest day on X in history."
Earlier, the all-time high for X usage was on July 15, 2024, with 417 billion global user-seconds, according to Musk—exceeding past records such as 76 billion US user-seconds.
The X experienced its highest usage due to the worldwide demand for immediate updates and notifications, as well as reactions concerning the US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran that resulted in the death of the nation's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Reports from Iranian media claim that multiple family members of Khamenei, including his daughter, son-in-law, and grandson, also lost their lives during the attacks.
Iran vows retaliation
Iran is launching new assaults following the assassination of Khamenei, with a remaining leader pledging to "stab" America in the heart. Iran has already targeted US military installations, Israel, and various locations throughout the region. The ongoing conflict has impacted air transportation hubs, shaken densely populated regions, and interrupted oil deliveries.
Speaking to CNN, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said Trump has breached “a very dangerous red line” by murdering Khamenei.
Khatibzadeh remarked that numerous Shiite adherents globally will respond to the assassination of Khamenei.
“Of course, from a religious aspect, he was a great religious leader, so many of Shiite followers across the region and around the world are going to react to that, and this is very obvious because President Trump passed a very dangerous red line,” Khatibzadeh stated.
“We have no option but to respond,” he added.
