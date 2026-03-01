Elon Musk reacts as X hits record usage amid US-Israel airstrikes on Iran; details here

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and a billionaire, on Sunday, March 1, declared that the X platform witnessed its record usage to date as the US and Israel launched joint airstrikes on Iran on February 28. Elon Musk stated that X experienced unprecedented usage amid US-Israel airstrikes on Iran. The platform's traffic surged as users sought updates on the attacks that resulted in the deaths of Iran's Supreme Leader and relatives. (REUTERS)

Taking to X, Musk shared a post from Nikita Bier, the product manager for X, who claimed that the day represented the highest traffic recorded in the platform's history.

“Highest usage of X ever," Musk wrote while responding to a post by Bier, who said, “Today was the biggest day on X in history."

Earlier, the all-time high for X usage was on July 15, 2024, with 417 billion global user-seconds, according to Musk—exceeding past records such as 76 billion US user-seconds.

The X experienced its highest usage due to the worldwide demand for immediate updates and notifications, as well as reactions concerning the US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran that resulted in the death of the nation's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Reports from Iranian media claim that multiple family members of Khamenei, including his daughter, son-in-law, and grandson, also lost their lives during the attacks.

