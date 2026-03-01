Did Grok forecast exact date of US-Israel attacks on Iran? Elon Musk says ‘it’s the best measure of…'
xAI's Grok accurately predicted the date of US-Israeli strikes against Iran, leading to significant military escalation in the region.
Israel and the United States executed a synchronized attack on Iran as discussions regarding Tehran's nuclear program deteriorated, leading the Middle East into a cycle of renewed military conflict.
In response, Iran initiated missile strikes aimed at Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Following the strikes, US President Donald Trump declared that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed in the attacks. Shortly thereafter, Iranian state media verified the death of Khamenei.
Netizens react as new report claims Grok predicted exact date for attack on Iran
Meanwhile, a different narrative began circulating on social media, suggesting that an AI chatbot had foreseen the attacks against Iran. Screenshots of this claim were extensively shared on Elon Musk-owned social media platform, ‘X’.
Users on social media highlighted Grok, the AI system developed by xAI, asserting that it had accurately predicted the date of the strikes well in advance of their occurrence.
The posts quickly attracted attention on X, with netizens expressing their opinions regarding the incident.
This assertion originated from a methodological exercise conducted by The Jerusalem Post on February 25, which tasked four prominent AI platforms with selecting a specific day for a hypothetical US strike on Iran. Each AI model received the same prompt.
xAI’s Grok's prediction
The four systems assigned to this task included Anthropic’s Claude, Google’s Gemini, xAI’s Grok, and OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Notably, xAI’s Grok was the only AI model to have accurately predicted the precise date of the US-Israeli strikes against Iran.
Grok provided a clear response — Saturday, February 28. Upon further verification, xAI’s model reiterated the same date. It also identified factors that could potentially alter the timing of the strikes to early March.
Elonn Musk reacts
Elon Musk, the founder of xAI, responded to the prediction news by stating, “Prediction of the future is the best measure of intelligence.”
He also mentioned that X saw massive business activity on February 28.
In a post on X, Musk stated, "The highest usage of ???? ever." This was in response to a message from Nikita Bier, the Head of Product at X, who remarked, "Today was the biggest day on ???? in history."
In the wake of Khamenei's killing, Iran has pledged to significantly escalate its actions against Israel, the United States, and its allies in the Middle East, as the area teeters on the edge of a broader regional conflict.
