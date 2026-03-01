Did Grok forecast exact date of US-Israel attacks on Iran? Elon Musk says ‘it’s the best measure of…'

Israel and the United States executed a synchronized attack on Iran as discussions regarding Tehran's nuclear program deteriorated, leading the Middle East into a cycle of renewed military conflict. Grok, developed by xAI, predicted the date of US-Israeli strikes on Iran. (REUTERS)

In response, Iran initiated missile strikes aimed at Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Following the strikes, US President Donald Trump declared that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed in the attacks. Shortly thereafter, Iranian state media verified the death of Khamenei.

Netizens react as new report claims Grok predicted exact date for attack on Iran Meanwhile, a different narrative began circulating on social media, suggesting that an AI chatbot had foreseen the attacks against Iran. Screenshots of this claim were extensively shared on Elon Musk-owned social media platform, ‘X’.

Users on social media highlighted Grok, the AI system developed by xAI, asserting that it had accurately predicted the date of the strikes well in advance of their occurrence.

The posts quickly attracted attention on X, with netizens expressing their opinions regarding the incident.

This assertion originated from a methodological exercise conducted by The Jerusalem Post on February 25, which tasked four prominent AI platforms with selecting a specific day for a hypothetical US strike on Iran. Each AI model received the same prompt.

