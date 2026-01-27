Prime Minister's warm reply to Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu's “warmest" Republic Day greeting was inaccurately translated by Grok, social media platform X's AI assistant, from a message of goodwill into a politically sensitive remark about the Maldives. File photo of PM Modi and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu (DPR PMO)

The error drew attention when users pointed out that Grok's "translation" of PM Modi's post-originally written in Dhivehi to thank Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu for Republic Day greetings-had little connection to the Prime Minister's actual message.

“Warmest greetings and best wishes to President HE Smt Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn, Prime Minister HE Shri Narendra Modi @narendramodi, the government and the friendly people of India as they celebrate their 77th Republic Day,” Muizzu had written on X.

“This day strongly signifies the commitment of the people of India to uphold the principles of freedom, democracy and good governance,” he said.

The Maldives wishes to continue our work together to strengthen our excellent ties that have immensely benefited the welfare of the people of both countries, he added.

The earlier translation of PM Modi's reply read: "Sukuriyya, Raayithun Majlis. India's 77th Independence Day celebrations were held in the Maldives, and the Maldivian government participated in the event. This Sukuriya government has also been involved in the anti-India campaigns of the people. Even in the two anti-India campaigns, they have been at the forefront of the protests."

HT.com also saw the incorrect translation, which later was revised to reflect the correct version.