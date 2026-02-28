Full list of US advisories issued after Iran strikes: Where Americans are being told to shelter-in-place
US embassies and consulates in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Israel said staff had been instructed to shelter in place.
The United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran on Saturday, with Iranian state media reporting attacks across the country. Plumes of smoke were seen rising from parts of the capital, Tehran.
Trump confirms operation
President Donald Trump said in a video posted on social media that the US had begun "major combat operations in Iran."
He accused Tehran of continuing to advance its nuclear program and seeking to develop missiles capable of reaching the United States. Trump also addressed the Iranian public, urging them to "take over your government - it will be yours to take."
The Pentagon confirmed the strikes have been named “Operation Epic Fury.”
Netanyahu issues statement
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the joint attack was to "remove an existential threat posed" by Iran.
"Our joint operation will create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their fate into their own hands," Netanyahu said.
Explosions heard in Bahrain
Hours later, explosions were reported in Bahrain. Video circulating online showed smoke rising in the capital, Manama.
Bahraini authorities said a missile attack targeted the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in the island kingdom.
Bahrain’s state news agency called the attack “a flagrant violation of the kingdom’s sovereignty and security," and said authorities in Bahrain are implementing “emergency measures.”
“The kingdom of Bahrain strongly condemns this treacherous aggression that forms a direct threat to the kingdom and its citizens,” it said.
US advisories
Amid escalating tensions, the United States issued security advisories across the region. US embassies and consulates in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Israel said staff had been instructed to shelter in place and advised American citizens to do the same “until further notice.”
The United Arab Emirates also announced the temporary closure of its airspace as US and Israeli operations against Iran continued.
(With inputs from AP)
