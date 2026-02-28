IndiGo issues advisory after Iran, Israel and Iraq shut airspace over strikes: 'Closely monitoring'

“Customers are advised to check their flight status prior to departure. In the event of any impact, updates will be communicated promptly via registered contact details. We will continue to keep you informed and remain fully committed to providing our unwavering support during this period,” the carrier wrote in a message on X.

India’s largest carrier IndiGo said it is closely tracking developments related to Iran and its airspace, signalling possible operational changes if the situation worsens. “We are closely monitoring regional updates concerning Iran and its airspace. Our teams stand prepared to implement any necessary adjustments as the situation evolves,” the airline said, asking passengers to check flight status before heading to the airport.

Flight operations to and over parts of west Asia were disrupted on Saturday after airspace closures linked to escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, prompting airlines to reroute, divert or suspend services.

Meanwhile, Air India said its Delhi-Tel Aviv flight was diverted to Mumbai after Israeli airspace was shut following the strikes. "AI139 operating from Delhi to Tel Aviv on 28 February is returning to India due to closure of airspace in Israel and in the interest of safety of passengers and crew," the airline said in a statement accessed by news agency PTI. “We will continue to assess the safety and security environment for our flight operations and adjust operations proactively as needed,” it added.

Several international carriers were also impacted. Russia’s transport ministry said Russian airlines had suspended flights to both Iran and Israel in view of the airspace closures, while alternative routes had been prepared for services to Gulf destinations. The ministry warned that flight durations would increase because of longer diversions, as per Reuters.

Dubai-based carrier flydubai said some of its flights were affected due to the temporary closure of Iraqi, Iranian and Israeli airspace on Saturday.

Flight tracking platform Flightradar24 took to X and shared visuals of how no civilian planes were flying over the conflict zones. Take a look below: