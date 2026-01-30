IndiGo Kuwait–Delhi flight diverted to Ahmedabad after bomb threat

Ahmedabad: An IndiGo flight operating from Kuwait to Delhi was diverted to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Gujarat on Friday morning after a bomb threat was reported mid-air, officials said, adding that nothing suspicious was found. The Airbus A320 aircraft, flight 6E 1232, landed safely at around 6.40 am with 180 passengers on board.

The Airbus A320 aircraft, flight 6E 1232, landed safely in Ahmedabad at around 6.40 am with 180 passengers on board.

Also Read: Eight schools across Delhi receive hoax bomb threats

An airport official said the flight had departed from Kuwait International Airport early on Friday and was en route to Delhi when a bomb threat was found on a piece of paper inside the aircraft, but did not disclose further details.

After landing in Ahmedabad, the aircraft was thoroughly checked by security agencies, including the Central Industrial Security Force, Ahmedabad city police, bomb detection and disposal squads, and dog squads.

Also Read: Delhi-Bagdogra flight diverted to Lucknow after bomb threat on tissue paper

This is the third such incident involving IndiGo in recent months. On December 18, 2025, a bomb threat was reported on IndiGo flight 6E 6208 from Goa’s Mopa airport to Ahmedabad.

Earlier, on December 4, 2025, IndiGo flight 6E 058 from Madinah to Hyderabad made an emergency landing in Ahmedabad after the airline received a bomb threat by email.