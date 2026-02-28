Iran, Israel shut airspace as tensions escalate following Tehran strike

Both Iran and Israel have shut their respective airspaces as tensions escalated between the two countries. This came after Israel carried out what it described as a pre-emptive strike against Iran, triggering fresh military tensions in the region, the Associated Press reported. Communications were cut off in Iran following the attack. (via REUTERS)

Mobile phone services were cut off in Iran after the Israeli attack, the news agency noted. The attack has raised fears of a wider Middle East conflict and dealt another blow to already fading hopes of a diplomatic solution to Iran’s nuclear standoff with the West.

Israel shut its airspace in response to fresh security concerns and advised people to avoid airports until further notice. The transport ministry said passengers would be informed at least 24 hours in advance before flights are allowed to resume, news agency Bloomberg reported.

The closure comes at a time of heightened strain between United States and Iran, even as the two sides remain engaged in talks aimed at preventing direct American military action. Despite Washington maintaining that diplomacy is still an option, US President Donald Trump has significantly expanded the US military presence in the region, including the deployment of a second aircraft carrier to waters near Israel.

Regional air travel has faced similar disruptions in the past. Last year, an Iranian attack on the largest US military base in the Middle East prompted Qatar and neighbouring states to shut their airspace, leaving tens of thousands of travellers stranded and severely disrupting operations at Doha’s airport.

Airspace across large parts of the Middle East has been restricted multiple times over the past two years, forcing airlines to cancel lucrative routes, incur higher fuel costs and take longer detours, in some cases flying over countries such as Afghanistan, to steer clear of conflict zones.

Meanwhile, Iraq also closed its national airspace on Saturday following Israel’s pre-emptive strike on Iran, according to the Iraqi transport ministry, as per Reuters.

More updates are underway.

(With inputs from agencies)