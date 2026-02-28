Israel launches 'preventive strike' on Iran; sounds 'extremely serious alert'
The development comes at a time of heightened strain between Iran and the United States over Tehran’s nuclear programme.
Israel on Saturday launched a pre-emptive military strike against Iran, the country’s defence minister announced. The strike reportedly took place near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The US later said these are joint strikes carried out by the Israeli and American military.
"The State of Israel has launched a preemptive strike against Iran. Defence Minister Israel Katz has declared a special and immediate state of emergency throughout the country," read a statement from Israel's defence ministry.
There was no immediate response from the Iranian government regarding the reported blast.
Sirens sound across Israel
Sirens were sounded across Israel at the same time. The Israeli military said that it had issued a “proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward the state of Israel,” news agency AP reported.
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz described the attack as being done “to remove threats.”
In Tehran, witnesses heard the blast. Iranian state television later reported on the explosion, without offering a cause.
Schools across Israel closed
Schools across Israel have been closed as a precautionary measure, and authorities have advised the public to work from home and banned all public gatherings across the country.
Airspace closed amid security concerns
The Israel Airports Authority said the Transport Minister has ordered the closure of Israeli airspace to all civilian flights.
The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure.
What happens to talks?
The US and Iran renewed negotiations this month in a bid to resolve the decades-long dispute through diplomacy and avert the threat of a military confrontation that could destabilise the region. The talks are probably stalled now.
