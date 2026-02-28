Israel-US attack on Iran spreading to wider Middle East: US bases in UAE, Bahrain, Saudi become targets

After the US-Israel joint attack on Iran on Saturday, emergency sirens were heard near a US military base in Qatar, while explosions were heard in Abu Dhabi and Bahrain too. In Bahrain, the government said the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet was targeted by a missile attack. Rocket trails from Israel's Iron Dome missile defence system seen over the skies of Jerusalem on February 28, 2026. The Israeli military said it detected missiles launched from Iran on February 28 as sirens sounded across several parts of the country, after Israel earlier launched strikes on its arch enemy. (Ahmad Gharabli/AFP Photo)

Blasts were later heard in UAE's Dubai and Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh too, news agencies Reuters and AP reported, possibly from a nearby US military station.

"There were sounds of explosions but seemed to be from far away, probably missiles intercepted in air," said Shailja, an India resident of Doha, the capital of Qatar.

A 50-year-old mother of two daughters, she told HT over a text message, "We’re taking precautions and staying indoors. We hope to travel to India as soon as airspace opens. So far there's been no damage in our area. But we are keeping a watch and staying close together."

A witness in Abu Dhabi told Reuters that loud booms were heard across parts of Abu Dhabi, with one witness saying that she heard five booms in rapid succession that caused windows to vibrate. One person was also reportedly killed in Abu Dhabi while the UAE intercepted Iranian missiles, Reuters reported. Two AFP correspondents in Riyadh said they heard a loud bang and several explosions.

The Iranian foreign affairs ministry has said it will make its aggressors “regret their actions”, adding that US bases are its legitimate targets now.

In its first statement since the US and Israel launched their attack on the country in the morning, the ministry said: “The renewed military aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran constitutes a violation of international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter… The Iranian nation has always demonstrated patience and restraint to prevent escalation and preserve regional stability.”

Airspace has been closed across a number of countries as the war is feared to spread wider in the West Asia/Middle East region. The main targets for an Iranian retaliation could be US or Israeli military bases.

Which US bases are possible targets? Bahrain is the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, whose area of responsibility includes the Gulf, Red Sea, Arabian Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean.

In Qatar, the 24-hectare Al Udeid Air Base, in the desert outside the capital Doha, is the forward headquarters for US Central Command, which directs military operations from Egypt in the west to Kazakhstan in the east. This is Middle East's largest US base and houses around 10,000 troops. It had come under Iranian attack during the US-Israel strikes on Iran in June 2025 too.

In Kuwait, there are US military installations including Camp Arifjan, a forward headquarters of US Army Central, and the Ali Al Salem Air Base, roughly 40 km from the Iraqi border and known as ‘The Rock’ because of its isolated, rugged environment. Then there is Camp Buehring, established during the 2003 Iraq War, which is a staging post for units deploying into Iraq and Syria, according to the US Army website.