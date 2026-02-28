‘Hope to travel to India as soon as airspace opens’: Middle East NRIs as US-Iran conflict spreads across region

Indian residents of Middle East or West Asian countries are huddled indoors after the US-Israel strikes on Iran triggered Tehran's retaliation with missiles fired at US military bases across the region. Panic has gripped cities near the bases, residents told HT on Saturday. Iran retaliating after US-Israel attacks on Tehran, other cities. (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP Photo)

Shailja, an India resident of Qatar's capital city Doha, told HT, “There were loud sounds of explosions but seemed to be from far away for now — probably missiles intercepted in the air.”

A 50-year-old mother of two daughters, she further said over text messages, "We’re taking precautions and staying indoors. We hope to travel to India as soon as airspace opens. So far there's been no damage in our area. But we are keeping a watch and staying close together."

Another NRI in Doha spoke on similar lines: “We heard explosions, though there is no chaos as of now, But we don't know if there will be any. We are staying indoors for now.”

In Kuwait, residents have received a message on their phones about what to do when they hear a warning siren: “Interrupted tone: Indicates that danger is approaching. Wavering tone: Indicates that danger is occurring. Continuous tone: Indicates that the danger has ended. Accordingly, citizens and residents must remain calm, avoid panic, and listen to Civil Defense authorities through official media channels. Issued by the Ministry of Interior.”

Similar alerts were sent out in Abu Dhabi in the UAE, too.

Also read | Indian nationals in UAE, Iran, Israel, Riyadh warned amid Middle East conflict: Full list of Indian advisories

“Sirens have been ringing out since morning. There is no clear military movement, but we know people who are saying there is a lot of movement at the Al Salem base. I am worried for my children. They are all sheltering at our shop,” said a mother of two who is a Kuwait resident for over 25 years.

Bahrain’s interior ministry said it has begun evacuating residents of the Juffair area, where a US naval base is located, Al Jazeera reported. Smoke was seen rising over the area.