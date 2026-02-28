Stay indoors: Indian nationals in Iran warned in advisory after joint US-Israel strikes

The embassy also shared emergency contact details for people to reach out on: +989128109115, +989128109109, +989128109102 and +989932179359.

It also advised Indian nationals to monitor the news, stay aware of the happenings in Iran and wait for any further guidance from the Embassy of India.

The Indian embassy in Iran on Saturday issued an advisory for its nationals, urging them to exercise “utmost caution” and avoid going outdoors. In an X post, the embassy said that “all Indian nationals in Iran are advised to exercise utmost caution, avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors as far as possible.”

The advisory came after Israel launched a pre-emptive military strike against Iran on Saturday. US President Donald Trump confirmed that the US was also involved in the strikes, stating that the objective was “to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats.”

Targets in the Israeli campaign included Iran's military, symbols of government and intelligence targets. People in Tehran witnessed the first blast by Khamenei's office, Associated Press reported.

Also read: Israel shut airspace as tensions escalate after Tehran strike. Air India flights from Delhi to Tel Aviv hit

Sirens sounded across Israel at the same time as it closed its airspace. The Israeli military reportedly said that it had issued a "proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward the state of Israel."

Earlier in the day, India issued an advisory for its nationals in Israel. The Indian embassy in Tel Aviv urged the residents to “exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times”.

The advisory called for residents to follow all safety instructions and guidelines issued by the Israeli authorities, including directions from the Home Front Command. It also asked Indian nationals to avoid non-essential travel in Israel until further notice and to remain attentive to local news.