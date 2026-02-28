India issues advisory for nationals in Israel after Israeli strikes against Iran
Israel and the US conducted airstrikes on Tehran, after which India advised its nationals in Israel to exercise caution and stay informed amid heightened risks.
India on Saturday issued an advisory for its nationals in Israel after the Benjamin Netanyahu government launched what it called a “pre-emptive strike” on Iran. The Indian embassy in Tel Aviv asked residents to “exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times”.
According to the advisory, residents are urged to closely follow all safety instructions and guidelines issued by the Israeli authorities, including directions from the Home Front Command.
Indians in Israel are advised to stay close to designated shelters and ensure they are familiar with the nearest protected spaces near their homes or workplaces.
The advisory also asked Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel within Israel until further notice and to remain attentive to local news, official announcements, and emergency alerts for timely updates.
In case of emergencies, Indian citizens can reach out to the Embassy of India in Tel Aviv through its 24-hour helpline at +972-54-7520711 or via email at cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in. The embassy further noted that it is in constant touch with relevant authorities and will continue to share updates as the situation evolves.
The 8-point advisory stated:
- In view of the prevailing security situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times.
- Indian nationals are strongly advised to strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and instructions issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command.
- Updated instructions may be accessed at: https://oref.org.il/eng .
- All Indian nationals should remain in close proximity to designated shelters and familiarize themselves with the nearest protected spaces in their area of residence or work.
- Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential and unnecessary travel within Israel until further notice.
- Citizens are encouraged to monitor local news, official announcements, and emergency alerts regularly.
- In case of any emergency, Indian nationals may contact the Embassy of India, Tel Aviv, through the 24x7 helpline: Telephone: +972-54-7520711; E-mail: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in
- The Embassy remains closely engaged with the relevant authorities and will continue to issue updates as necessary.
The Israel-Iran conflict: What we know so far
Israel and the United States carried out joint airstrikes on Tehran on Saturday after diplomatic efforts over Iran’s nuclear programme stalled, sharply escalating tensions in the Middle East. Israel said the operation was aimed at removing threats from Iran, while US officials later confirmed American involvement. Explosions were reported near key locations in the Iranian capital, including close to offices linked to the country’s top leadership.
The strikes come after months of pressure on Tehran, with Washington deploying significant military assets to the region to push for a nuclear deal. Israel has shut its airspace and issued alerts warning of possible retaliation. Iran also said it would defend itself and has warned of retaliation against US interests in the region.
