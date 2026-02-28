India issues advisory for nationals in Israel after Israeli strikes against Iran

India on Saturday issued an advisory for its nationals in Israel after the Benjamin Netanyahu government launched what it called a “pre-emptive strike” on Iran. The Indian embassy in Tel Aviv asked residents to “exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times”. India cautioned its nationals in Israel to remain vigilant and adhere to safety guidelines amid the escalating situation in Israel. (X/ @IndiaInYemen)

According to the advisory, residents are urged to closely follow all safety instructions and guidelines issued by the Israeli authorities, including directions from the Home Front Command.

Indians in Israel are advised to stay close to designated shelters and ensure they are familiar with the nearest protected spaces near their homes or workplaces.

The advisory also asked Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel within Israel until further notice and to remain attentive to local news, official announcements, and emergency alerts for timely updates.

In case of emergencies, Indian citizens can reach out to the Embassy of India in Tel Aviv through its 24-hour helpline at +972-54-7520711 or via email at cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in. The embassy further noted that it is in constant touch with relevant authorities and will continue to share updates as the situation evolves.