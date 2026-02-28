Air India, IndiGo suspend all flights to Middle East after Israel-Iran conflict snowballs
The advisories come after the Israel-Iran conflict snowballed as several key places, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Amman and Riyadh were bombed.
Major Indian carriers, Indigo and Air India, cancelled their flights to the Middle East as the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran snowballed with attacks in the region, including in the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, parts of Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Jordan.
Air India announced that all flights to Middle East have been suspended in view of the ongoing strikes in the region. IndiGo too announced the cancellations to and from Middle East, citing the safety and security of the passengers.
Follow the latest updates on Isreal-Iran war
“In view of the developing situation in parts of the Middle East, all Air India flights to all destinations in the Middle East have been suspended. We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety for our passengers and crew,” the advisory issued by Air India stated.
"We will continue to assess the safety and security environment for our flight operations and adjust operations proactively as required. Our teams will be extending all necessary support to passengers,” it added.
The cancellations come even as airlines across Europe, Asia and the Middle East region announced cancellations, suspensions and route changes as flights grapple with airspace closure, bombings and deviations.
IndiGo, meanwhile, said that the the flights to and from Middle East were cancelled till midnight.
“In view of evolving airspace restrictions around Iran and Middle East, all flights to and from Middle East are cancelled till 0000hrs. These measures have been instituted as the safety and security of our customers and crew is our highest priority. Our teams are continuously monitoring the evolving situation and recalibrating operations to minimise disruption as much as possible,” a statement from IndiGo read.
Airline carriers, including Air France, Wizz Air, Lufthansa, Polist Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways, and Japan Airlines cancelled their flights to the conflict-hit region.
