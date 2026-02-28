Full list of airlines that have cancelled, rerouted flights to Middle East amid Iran-Israel conflict

Airlines across Europe, the Middle East and Asia have announced cancellations, suspensions and route changes as airspace closures spread following strikes involving Israel, Iran and the United States. Several carriers cited safety concerns, while others issued advisories warning of longer flight times and possible disruptions. Check how many airlines have been affected so far after Iran, Israel, Iraq and the UAE shut down their airspaces. (Representative image) (AFP)

From single-day cancellations to week-long suspensions, airlines said they are closely monitoring the evolving security situation and are prepared to make further adjustments as needed. Below is the list of airlines that have so far announced cancellations or advisories.

Flights cancelled, suspended or rerouted so far Iberia Express Cancelled its Tel Aviv flight scheduled for Saturday evening after the strikes. The airline said cancellations currently apply only to Saturday, with further updates to follow. A separate Madrid flight was forced to turn back after Doha airspace was closed, reported news agency Reuters.

Virgin Atlantic Temporarily stopped using Iraqi airspace and cancelled its London Heathrow-Dubai service for Saturday as a precaution. The airline said passenger and crew safety remains its top priority.

Air France Cancelled all flights to and from Tel Aviv and Beirut scheduled for February 28 due to security concerns. The carrier said it will announce plans for the coming days later, as per Reuters.

KLM Brought forward the suspension of its Amsterdam-Tel Aviv service, cancelling the only flight scheduled for Saturday. The airline is assessing whether more regional flights will be affected.

Wizz Air Halted all flights to and from Israel, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman until March 7, with immediate effect. The airline said schedules may change depending on developments.

Russian Ministry of Transport / Russian airlines Suspended all flights to Iran and Israel following the closure of their respective airspaces. Authorities said alternative routes to Gulf countries have been planned, though flight durations will increase.

Air India The airline said that in view of the developing situation in parts of the Middle East, it has suspended all its flights to destinations across the region until further notice. It diverted its Delhi-Tel Aviv flight back to India, with the aircraft landing in Mumbai after Israeli airspace was shut.

IndiGo Issued an advisory saying it is closely monitoring updates related to Iran and surrounding airspace, asking passengers to check flight status before departure.

Lufthansa Lufthansa cancelled its flights to Dubai, Beirut and Oman following the US-Israel strikes on Iran.

LOT Polish Airlines A spokesperson said that due to further airspace closures in the region, flight LO121 from Warsaw to Dubai has been forced to return to Warsaw.

Turkish Airlines Cancelled all flights to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran and Jordan until March 2, the airline’s head of communications said.

Bulgaria Air Cancelled all flights to and from Tel Aviv until March 2, the airline said.

Qatar Airways Said it has temporarily suspended flights following the closure of Qatari airspace.

Japan Airlines Cancelled its Tokyo Haneda-Doha service scheduled for Saturday, along with the return flight planned for March 1, according to Nikkei.

Kuwait aviation authority Halted all flights to Iran until further notice, according to the state news agency, cited by Reuters.

Oman Air Suspended all flights to Baghdad, citing the evolving security situation in the region.

flydubai Some of its services were affected on February 28 due to the temporary closure of several airspaces across the region, according to a spokesperson for the carrier.

Air travel across large parts of the Middle East has been disrupted repeatedly as airlines avoided conflict zones after Iran, Israel, Iraq and the UAE shut down their airspaces. The latest round of cancellations follows Israel’s announcement of a pre-emptive strike on Iran, with the US later confirming its involvement, pushing regional tensions sharply higher.

Flight tracking platform Flightradar24 said the current shutdowns are affecting numerous airlines simultaneously, underlining the growing impact of geopolitical tensions on global aviation.

(With agency inputs)