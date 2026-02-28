Air India's Delhi-Tel Aviv flight turns back after US-Israel strikes on Iran
Due to the airspace closure, Air India flight operating between Delhi and Tel Aviv were impacted.
Israel on Saturday closed its airspace as tensions with Iran intensified following what it described as a pre-emptive strike. The reported strikes were said to be joint operations carried out by the Israeli and American militaries on Iran.
Air India flight AI139 from Delhi to Tel Aviv and the return flight AI140 from TLV to Delhi have been affected due to the temporary closure of the Tehran Flight Information Region (FIR) until 1200 UTC today.
The airline confirmed that AI139, which departed from Delhi for Tel Aviv on February 28, is returning to India due to the closure of Israeli airspace.
“AI139 operating from Delhi to Tel Aviv on 28 February is air returning to India due to closure of air space in Israel and in the interest of safety of passengers and crew. Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers due to this unforeseen situation and remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety. We will continue to assess the safety and security environment for our flight operations and adjust operations proactively as needed,” an Air India spokesperson said.
The airline added that it is closely monitoring the situation and will take further operational decisions based on safety assessments.
Why did Israel shut its airspace?
Israel shut its airspace in response to fresh security concerns and advised people to avoid airports until further notice. The transport ministry said passengers would be informed at least 24 hours in advance before flights are allowed to resume, news agency Bloomberg reported.
The closure comes at a time of heightened strain between United States and Iran, even as the two sides remain engaged in talks aimed at preventing direct American military action. Despite Washington maintaining that diplomacy is still an option, US President Donald Trump has significantly expanded the US military presence in the region, including the deployment of a second aircraft carrier to waters near Israel.
Regional air travel has faced similar disruptions in the past. Last year, an Iranian attack on the largest US military base in the Middle East prompted Qatar and neighbouring states to shut their airspace, leaving tens of thousands of travellers stranded and severely disrupting operations at Doha’s airport.
Airspace across large parts of the Middle East has been restricted multiple times over the past two years, forcing airlines to cancel lucrative routes, incur higher fuel costs and take longer detours, in some cases flying over countries such as Afghanistan, to steer clear of conflict zones.
Meanwhile, Iraq also closed its national airspace on Saturday following Israel’s pre-emptive strike on Iran, according to the Iraqi transport ministry, as per Reuters.
Schools across Israel closed
Schools across Israel have been closed as a precautionary measure, and authorities have advised the public to work from home and banned all public gatherings across the country.
