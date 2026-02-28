US calls strikes on Iran 'Operation Epic Fury'

The Pentagon said on Saturday that the United States military has named its strikes on Iran “Operation Epic Fury.” Israel, with the help of the US, launched a pre-emptive military strike against Iran. Smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo)

The strike reportedly took place near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The development comes at a time of heightened strain between Iran and the United States over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

What Trump wants Trump wanted a deal to constrain Iran’s nuclear programme, and he sees an opportunity while the country is struggling at home with growing dissent following nationwide protests.

Iran had hoped to avert a war, but maintains it has the right to enrich uranium and does not want to discuss other issues, like its long-range missile program or support for armed groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz described the attack as being done “to remove threats". He did not elaborate.

What's happening inside Iran Several hospitals in Israel launched their emergency protocols, including moving patients and surgeries to underground facilities, AP reported.

In Tehran, witnesses heard the first blast by Khamenei's office. Iranian state television later reported on the explosion, without offering a cause.

Sirens sounded across Israel at the same time as it closed its airspace. The Israeli military said that it had issued a “proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward the state of Israel.”

Meanwhile, Iran shut down its airspace and mobile phone services were cut.

The warning to pilots came out as explosions rang out across Tehran, the Iranian capital.