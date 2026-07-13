Why Israel's October 27 elections are a litmus test for Netanyahu's leadership

Israel is set to hold a national election on October 27, a vote that has brought renewed focus on Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's leadership and the fate of his government. The Netanyahu government faces several challenges ahead of the key election. (File Photo/AFP)

This announcement comes as tensions in the Middle East remain high as the conflict between the US-Israel and Iran continues. Follow US-Iran war live updates here.

Netanyahu's term as Israeli PM Netanyahu, 76, is Israel's longest-serving PM, having served multiple non-consecutive terms. He has declared his intention to run again.

Nicknamed ‘Bibi’, Netanyahu has built his political career on the promise that he alone could keep Israel safe. However, the Hamas attack of October 7, 2023, which left more than 1,200 people dead, became a turning point in the country's history. Following this, Netanyahu oversaw a retaliatory military campaign in Gaza that left tens of thousands dead.

In the 2026 conflict with Iran, militarily, Israel – with the US – demonstrated overwhelming reach, striking deep inside Iran.

But, the central question remains: How will these wars and the consecutive results affect the upcoming election?

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Israel's current government The current government was formed on December 29, 2022, after the collapse of the Naftali Bennett-Yair Lapid government.

According to the Times of Israel, the current government, a combination of Netanyahu’s Likud party with ultra-Orthodox parties and far-right parties, is considered as the most hardline ever to govern the nation.

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Main candidates facing PM Netanyahu As Israeli PM Netanyahu is seeking to retain his power, here are his key rivals for the upcoming elections:

1- Yair Lapid Yair Lapid, 62, is a journalist-turned-politician and has been one of the most familiar faces in national politics for over a decade. The former star television presenter founded the centrist Yesh Atid party in 2012. He cemented his role as a primary opposition figure to Netanyahu, as per an AFP report.

2- Gadi Eisenkot Gadi Eisenkot, 66, holds deep public sympathy, particularly after losing his son Gal and two nephews in the Gaza war, the report further noted. However, he lacks extensive political experience. He previously served in Netanyahu's war cabinet between October 2023 and June 2024, when he resigned. He has emerged as a scathing critic of Netanyahu’s wartime leadership and founded his own party Yashar in 2025.

3- Naftali Bennett Former prime minister Naftali Bennett, 54, is placed in many polls as Netanyahu's main potential rival, AFP noted. Bennett previously caused a stir in 2021 by forming a diverse coalition. This ended Netanyahu's 12 years in power. Though that government dissolved after just a year, Bennett remains a major threat. He has forged an alliance with his former running mate and current opposition leader Yair Lapid.

What are the key issues for Netanyahu? The Netanyahu government faces several challenges ahead of the key election. According to AFP, a survey by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem showed that over 92 per cent of the citizens believe Iran had won the Middle East conflict; support for the Israeli PM's premiership dropped from 40.5 per cent in early March to 29.4 per cent in June.

Furthermore, anger also lingers over the security failures surrounding the October 7 attacks. In addition, voter sentiment is also reportedly expected to be affected by a dispute over whether ultra-Orthodox Jewish men should serve in the military.

Netanyahu also faces an international arrest warrant over alleged war crimes in Gaza and a long-running corruption trial.

Against this backdrop of a politically charged environment in Israel, the spotlight is on the upcoming election and what the results will mean for the future of Netanyahu and his government.