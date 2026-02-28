US bases across UAE, Bahrain, Qatar hit by Iran after joint Israel-US strikes

With the conflict between Israel and Iran renewing months after the June war, Tehran has launched missile strikes against Tel Aviv after being hit by Israel on Saturday. People take shelter in an underground metro station as sirens sounded in Tel Aviv on February 28, 2026, following the announcement that Israel had launched a "preemptive strike" on Iran. (AFP)

Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said it has launched its 'first wave' of drones and missiles targeting Israel, even as explosions rocked the northern part of the country.

The blasts echoed just after the Israeli military said it would be using its air defence systems to bring down the Iranian fire. There was no immediate word on any damage or casualties from the ongoing attack.

The Israeli military said Saturday it had identified an additional barrage of missiles launched towards Israel.

"An additional barrage of missiles was launched towards the State of Israel. The public is requested to continue to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command. The public is requested to stay in protected spaces until official notice," the Israeli military said in a statement.

Bahrain also said that a missile attack targeted the US Navy's 5th Fleet headquarters in the island kingdom. It offered no other immediate information about the attack.

Israel declared a nationwide state of emergency, moving hospitals underground and activating sirens. Iran, Israel, the UAE and Iraq have closed their airspace, suspending all flights.

Israel strikes Iran with US help Israel and the US launched a joint military strike on Iran, codenamed Operation Roaring Lion, targeting military sites, missile production facilities, and areas near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's office.

The name was decided upon by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after the IDF had a different internal name for the strikes, according to The Times of Israel. On the other hand, the US has named its operation Epic Fury.

Several ministries in southern Tehran were reportedly struck, and residents heard powerful blasts as tensions surged following a pre-emptive military strike by Israel, which reportedly targeted multiple sites, including in the capital.

The situation has heightened fears of a wider regional conflict, with emergency measures and public anxiety spreading as developments continue to unfold.

Iran has vowed to respond, including saying American military personnel and bases spread across the region would be targets. The attack comes amid diplomatic fallout, as the nuclear negotiations between the US and Iran in Oman have been disrupted.

Iran's response The Iranian Foreign Affairs Ministry has said it will make its aggressors 'regret their actions' and is 'fully prepared to defend' itself.

In its first statement since the US and Israel launched their attack on the country this morning, the ministry said: 'The renewed military aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran constitutes a violation of international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter.

'The Islamic Republic of Iran considers this aggression a clear breach of international peace and security and emphasises that it reserves its legitimate right to respond decisively.'

It added: 'The Iranian nation has always demonstrated patience and restraint to prevent escalation and preserve regional stability.'

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei not in Tehran, reports say According to a report by the Jerusalem Post, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is not in Tehran. An Iranian official confirmed to Reuters that he has been transferred to a "secure location".

The Israeli Defence Force also shared that, following a situational assessment, it was determined that immediate changes would be made to the Home Front Command Guidelines, including shifting all areas of the country from Full Activity to Essential Activity. The guidelines include a prohibition on educational activities, gatherings, and workplaces, except for essential sectors.

Special statement of emergency in Israel, the internet affected in Iran Israeli Defence Minister Katz declared an immediate nationwide special state of emergency under Israel's Civil Defence Law, warning that a missile and drone attack against Israeli territory and its civilian population is expected in the immediate timeframe.

Mobile phone lines have been cut in parts of eastern and western Tehran, and internet connectivity has weakened in some areas, according to Iranian Media reports.

US President Donald Trump said in an 8-minute video posted on his Truth Social that the US has begun “major combat operations in Iran.” He claimed Iran has continued to develop its nuclear program and plans to develop missiles to reach the US and appealed to the Iranian people to “take over your government.”