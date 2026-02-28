‘Bomb will be dropping everywhere tonight’: 5 big remarks by Donald Trump after Israel, US strike Iran

US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that the United States had launched a major combat operation against Iran. His remarks came shortly after Israel confirmed it had carried out “preventive strikes” on Tehran. Trump made a statement following a report stating that the US participated in Israel's attack on Iran. (REUTERS)

Trump made a statement following a report stating that the US participated in Israel's attack on Iran and carried out strikes.

Also read| Trump's immunity offer to Iran forces amid Israel-US strikes: ‘Lay down your arms, or face certain death’

In a video posted on Truth Social, Trump made a series of strong statements outlining Washington’s position and warning both Iran’s leadership and its military forces.

Here are five major remarks made by Trump:

1. “Tonight, bombs will be dropping everywhere” Trump issued a warning to Iran’s armed forces and said, “Tonight, bombs will be dropping everywhere," urging them to surrender.“ He further warned Iran’s armed forces to surrender, stating that they would be treated fairly and granted total immunity if they laid down their weapons, but would face certain death if they refused.

2. “Our objective is to eliminate threats from Iran regime” The US President said the operation aims to neutralise threats posed by the Iranian leadership. “Our objective is to eliminate threats from the Iranian regime. We will ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon,” he stated in the video.

3. “Not going to put up with Iran's actions any longer” Trump declared that Washington would no longer tolerate what he described as hostile actions by Tehran. He said the US was “not going to put up with Iran's actions any longer”.

4. “We sought repeatedly to make deal with Iran” Referring to past diplomatic efforts, Trump said the United States had made repeated attempts to reach an agreement with Tehran, but those efforts were turned down. He said Washington would now move to eliminate Iran’s missile capabilities and acknowledged the possible human cost involved. “We sought repeatedly to make a deal with Iran. Iran rejected every opportunity to renounce nuclear aims.”

5. "Take over your government'' In a striking appeal directed at the people of Iran, Trump called on them to take control of their future. He urged the Iranian public to “take over your government — it will be yours to take”.

What Trump wants Trump wanted a deal to constrain Iran’s nuclear programme, and he sees an opportunity while the country is struggling at home with growing dissent following nationwide protests.

Iran had hoped to avert a war, but maintains it has the right to enrich uranium and does not want to discuss other issues, like its long-range missile program or support for armed groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz described the attack as being done “to remove threats". He did not elaborate.