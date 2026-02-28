Abu Dhabi residents receive mobile alert amid Iran strikes: 'Potential missile threat'

“Due to current situation, a potential missile threats, Seek immediate shelter in the closest secure building and to steer away from windows, doors and open area. Await for further instructions (MOI) [sic],” the alert, shared on social media, read. Track Iran-US tensions live updates here

Mobile phones buzzed across United Arab Emirates' Abu Dhabi on Saturday afternoon as emergency alerts were issued following explosions in the city, cautioning residents and expatriates about "potential missile threats".

A civilian was killed in Iranian strikes that hit Abu Dhabi on Saturday, the UAE's ministry of defence said in a statement, as Tehran launched attacks across the Gulf in retaliation for US and Israeli strikes.

The defence ministry reported "the fall of some missile debris in a residential area" of Abu Dhabi that "resulted in one civilian death of an Asian nationality".

The US-Israel strikes on Iran ignited a massive chain reaction as Tehran launched a missile salvo across the Middle East, targeting Washington bases.

Apart from Abu Dhabi, explosions were heard in UAE's Dubai, Saudi Arabia's Riyadh, Qatar's Doha, Kuwait as well as Bahrain among other Gulf areas. Blasts continued to be reported from at least Riyadh, Doha and Abu Dhabi at the time of writing this report at around 5 pm.

Amid the crossfire Iran's foreign minister called upon regional counterparts to prevent the US and Israel from 'abusing their territory' to carry out aggressive operations against Iran, Reuters reported, citing a statement.

Countries in the Persian Gulf closed their airspace after Iran targeted US bases across the peninsula in retaliation for the strikes.

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, was among the carriers that partially or fully suspended all flight operations to and from Middle East cities such as Dubai, citing “multiple regional airspace closures.”