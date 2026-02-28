Iran-US tensions live: Trump says ‘big decision to make’ as deadline to reach a deal nears; talks in Vienna next week

Live

Iran-US tensions live updates: US President Donald Trump has indicated he would give negotiators more time to reach a deal to avert another war in the Middle East.

Iran-US tensions live updates: US President Donald Trump on Friday said that the US has a ‘big decision to make’ after talks between Washington and Tehran ended on Thursday without a definite conclusion. Trump's remark comes as the deadline for Iran to reach a deal with the US on its nuclear programme is nearing its end in a few days. Nonetheless, the stalemate continues despite the progress in talks at Geneva that were held on Thursday. “We have a big decision to make. You know that. Not easy. We have a very big decision to make. We have a country that's been for 47 years blowing people's legs off, arms off, and the face. They've been knocking out ships, killing people. Not only Americans, but lots of people,” Trump said. Trump not happy with pace of talks Trump also expressed disappointment with the progress of the talks, though he indicated he would give negotiators more time to reach a deal to avert another war in the Middle East. "I'm not happy with the fact that they're not willing to give us what we have to have. I'm not thrilled with that. We'll see what happens. We're talking later," Trump said on Friday, the Associated Press reported. "We're not exactly happy with the way they're negotiating. They cannot have nuclear weapons." While Trump is upset over the pace of talks and Iran's response, Oman's foreign minister Badr al-Busaidi, who has been mediating the talks, said that he felt a deal was within reach if the process could play out. "If I was President Trump, my only advice is just to give those negotiators enough room, enough space to really close these remaining areas that we need to discuss and agree upon," he said. What is new in Iran-US confrontation The latest talks between Washington and Tehran, mediated by Oman, were held in Geneva. The talks ended without a deal but Iran and Oman seemed upbeat about the progress of the talks.

However, reports said that the US negotiators, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner weren't as happy with the progress and left Geneva rather disappointed.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi told state TV that the talks "made very good progress and entered into the elements of an agreement very seriously, both in the nuclear field and in the sanctions field".

Next round of talks will be held in Vienna next week as Trump's deadline for Iran to reach a deal is nearing.

Amid negotiations, the US military buildup in the Middle East remains intensified.

