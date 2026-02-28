Indian nationals in UAE, Iran, Israel warned amid Middle East conflict | Full list of Indian advisories

India on Saturday issued advisories for its citizens in the United Arab Emirates, Israel, Saudi Arabia and Iran as tensions escalate in the Middle East following the Israel-US strikes on Iran. The Ministry of External Affairs has urged Indian nationals in the region to exercise caution and follow instructions issued by local authorities. The advisories come amid rising security concerns after Israel, with the help of the US, launched a ''pre-emptive'' strike on Iran. (X/ @IndiaInYemen) The advisories come amid rising security concerns after Israel, with the help of the US, launched a ''pre-emptive'' strike on Iran. Also read| Indian nationals in Iran warned in advisory after joint US-Israel strikes Advisory for Indian nationals in Israel The Indian embassy in Tel Aviv asked residents to “exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times”. According to the advisory, residents are urged to closely follow all safety instructions and guidelines issued by the Israeli authorities, including directions from the Home Front Command.

Indians in Israel are advised to stay close to designated shelters and ensure they are familiar with the nearest protected spaces near their homes or workplaces. The advisory also asked Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel within Israel until further notice and to remain attentive to local news, official announcements, and emergency alerts for timely updates. Advisory for Indian nationals in UAE The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi has also issued a precautionary advisory in view of the current regional situation. All Indian nationals in the United Arab Emirates have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, take due care and remain vigilant.

Citizens have been asked to follow safety guidelines and advisories issued by the UAE authorities as well as the Indian Embassy. The Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai are functioning normally and will provide updates when required. Emergency contact numbers have been shared for Indian nationals in need of assistance. Also read| India issues advisory for nationals in Israel after Israeli strikes against Iran Advisory for Indian nationals in Iran In an X post, the embassy said that “all Indian nationals in Iran are advised to exercise utmost caution, avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors as far as possible.”

It also advised Indian nationals to monitor the news, stay aware of the happenings in Iran and wait for any further guidance from the Embassy of India. The embassy also shared emergency contact details for people to reach out on: +989128109115, +989128109109, +989128109102 and +989932179359. Advisory for Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals currently residing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are advised to remain vigilant and strictly follow the safety guidelines in force in the country.