Indian nationals in UAE, Iran, Israel warned amid Middle East conflict | Full list of Indian advisories
The Ministry of External Affairs has urged Indian nationals in the region to exercise caution and follow instructions issued by local authorities.
India on Saturday issued advisories for its citizens in the United Arab Emirates, Israel, Saudi Arabia and Iran as tensions escalate in the Middle East following the Israel-US strikes on Iran. The Ministry of External Affairs has urged Indian nationals in the region to exercise caution and follow instructions issued by local authorities.
The advisories come amid rising security concerns after Israel, with the help of the US, launched a ''pre-emptive'' strike on Iran.
Also read| Indian nationals in Iran warned in advisory after joint US-Israel strikes
Advisory for Indian nationals in Israel
The Indian embassy in Tel Aviv asked residents to “exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times”.
According to the advisory, residents are urged to closely follow all safety instructions and guidelines issued by the Israeli authorities, including directions from the Home Front Command.
Indians in Israel are advised to stay close to designated shelters and ensure they are familiar with the nearest protected spaces near their homes or workplaces.
The advisory also asked Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel within Israel until further notice and to remain attentive to local news, official announcements, and emergency alerts for timely updates.
Advisory for Indian nationals in UAE
The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi has also issued a precautionary advisory in view of the current regional situation. All Indian nationals in the United Arab Emirates have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, take due care and remain vigilant.
Citizens have been asked to follow safety guidelines and advisories issued by the UAE authorities as well as the Indian Embassy. The Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai are functioning normally and will provide updates when required. Emergency contact numbers have been shared for Indian nationals in need of assistance.
Also read| India issues advisory for nationals in Israel after Israeli strikes against Iran
Advisory for Indian nationals in Iran
In an X post, the embassy said that “all Indian nationals in Iran are advised to exercise utmost caution, avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors as far as possible.”
It also advised Indian nationals to monitor the news, stay aware of the happenings in Iran and wait for any further guidance from the Embassy of India.
The embassy also shared emergency contact details for people to reach out on: +989128109115, +989128109109, +989128109102 and +989932179359.
Advisory for Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia
In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals currently residing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are advised to remain vigilant and strictly follow the safety guidelines in force in the country.
Citizens are urged to adhere to advisories issued by the local authorities as well as the Embassy of India.
The Embassy of India in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah continue to function normally and will issue further updates and advisories as and when necessary.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More