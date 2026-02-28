'Epic Fury', 'Roaring Lion’: Netanyahu says airstrikes on Iran 'to remove existential threat', thanks Trump-led US

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US President Donald Trump “for his historic leadership” as the he announced that the two countries launched an operation “to remove the existential threat posed by the terrorist regime in Iran” on Saturday. Graffiti on a wall reads 'Down with the USA', after Israel said it launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran, in Tehran on February 28, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

“For 47 years, the Ayatollah regime has called for ‘Death to Israel', ‘Death to America.’ It has shed our blood, murdered many Americans, and slaughtered its own people,” Netanyahu said.

“This murderous terrorist regime must not be allowed to arm itself with nuclear weapons that would enable it to threaten all of humanity,” he added, claiming that the joint action “will create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their destiny into their own hands”.

He echoed the message of Trump, who also warned the Iranian regime and forces, but made a promise of “freedom” to its people.

While the US Department of War called it “Operation Epic Fury”, Netanyahu used the name “Operation Roaring Lion”.

“The time has come for all parts of the people of Iran — Persians, Kurds, Azerbaijanis, Baloch, and Ahwazi — to cast off the yoke of tyranny and bring about a free and peace-seeking Iran,” the Israeli leader said.

He also called on the citizens of Israel to follow instructions of the Home Front Command. “In the coming days, during Operation ‘Roaring Lion,’ we will all be required to show patience and inner strength,” he said.

The attack, targeting capital Tehran and possibly other parts of Iran, comes after months of tensions between Iran and the US-Israel alliance.

US officials have said these are joint strikes carried out by the Israeli and American military, though details on levels of involvement were not yet in.

The United States, led by a belligerent Donald Trump, assembled a vast fleet of fighter jets and warships in the region in recent weeks to try to pressure Iran into a deal over its nuclear programme.