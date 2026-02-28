Can Iran strike the US in retaliation? A look at Tehran's allies as Trump launches ‘Operation Epic Fury’

Trump announced the launch of the military campaign in a video message, vowing to eliminate any nuclear threat posed by Iran.

The United States has begun what President Donald Trump described as “major combat operations” in Iran, escalating tensions in the Middle East and prompting urgent questions over how Tehran might respond.

Israeli officials confirmed strikes on Iranian targets, while Iranian state media reported explosions in central Tehran, with plumes of smoke seen rising over the capital.

Iran has warned it would retaliate if attacked. NBC News reported that Tehran said any strike would trigger attacks on American and Israeli bases in the region, warning of a “devastating war.”

Israel declared a state of emergency after its military said it had “identified missiles launched from Iran toward Israel” and was working to intercept them.

Can Iran strike the US? Iran possesses a network of regional allies and proxy groups across the Middle East, including armed factions in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and Yemen.

Analysts have long warned these groups could target US military bases, diplomatic facilities or key shipping routes if the conflict expands.

Reports by The Irish Sun said the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain had already been targeted in a missile attack, while sirens sounded in Kuwait amid fears of further strikes.

The United Arab Emirates confirmed it had closed its airspace.

NBC News also noted that the US had built up a significant military presence in the region in recent weeks while nuclear negotiations were ongoing. With US assets across the Gulf within range of Iranian or allied forces, the risk of broader escalation remains high.

What is ‘Operation Epic Fury’? Trump confirmed he had ordered major strikes in an operation dubbed “Epic Fury.” He said the US was acting to counter what he described as Iran’s long-running hostility and alleged efforts to rebuild its nuclear programme.

“For 47 years, the Iranian regime has chanted ‘Death to America’ and waged an unending campaign of bloodshed,” Trump said, adding: “We are going to destroy Iran’s missiles” and “annihilate their navy.”

He also urged Iranians to “take over your government” once the strikes concluded, saying, “The hour of your freedom is at hand.”