    Can Iran strike the US in retaliation? A look at Tehran's allies as Trump launches ‘Operation Epic Fury’

    The US has initiated major combat operations in Iran, as President Trump seeks to eliminate nuclear threats. 

    Updated on: Feb 28, 2026 3:13 PM IST
    By Prakriti Deb
    The United States has begun what President Donald Trump described as “major combat operations” in Iran, escalating tensions in the Middle East and prompting urgent questions over how Tehran might respond.

    Smoke rises following an explosion, after Israel and the US launched strikes on Iran, in Tehran, February 28. (via REUTERS)
    Smoke rises following an explosion, after Israel and the US launched strikes on Iran, in Tehran, February 28. (via REUTERS)

    Trump announced the launch of the military campaign in a video message, vowing to eliminate any nuclear threat posed by Iran.

    Israeli officials confirmed strikes on Iranian targets, while Iranian state media reported explosions in central Tehran, with plumes of smoke seen rising over the capital.

    Iran has warned it would retaliate if attacked. NBC News reported that Tehran said any strike would trigger attacks on American and Israeli bases in the region, warning of a “devastating war.”

    Israel declared a state of emergency after its military said it had “identified missiles launched from Iran toward Israel” and was working to intercept them.

    Watch | Trump's ‘certain death’ warning to Iran forces, plus a ‘freedom’ promise: ‘Bombs will be dropping everywhere’

    Can Iran strike the US?

    Iran possesses a network of regional allies and proxy groups across the Middle East, including armed factions in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and Yemen.

    Analysts have long warned these groups could target US military bases, diplomatic facilities or key shipping routes if the conflict expands.

    Reports by The Irish Sun said the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain had already been targeted in a missile attack, while sirens sounded in Kuwait amid fears of further strikes.

    The United Arab Emirates confirmed it had closed its airspace.

    NBC News also noted that the US had built up a significant military presence in the region in recent weeks while nuclear negotiations were ongoing. With US assets across the Gulf within range of Iranian or allied forces, the risk of broader escalation remains high.

    What is ‘Operation Epic Fury’?

    Trump confirmed he had ordered major strikes in an operation dubbed “Epic Fury.” He said the US was acting to counter what he described as Iran’s long-running hostility and alleged efforts to rebuild its nuclear programme.

    “For 47 years, the Iranian regime has chanted ‘Death to America’ and waged an unending campaign of bloodshed,” Trump said, adding: “We are going to destroy Iran’s missiles” and “annihilate their navy.”

    He also urged Iranians to “take over your government” once the strikes concluded, saying, “The hour of your freedom is at hand.”

    Prakriti Deb
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Prakriti Deb

      Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More

    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
