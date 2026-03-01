Iran-US conflict impact on India Live Updates: Passengers stranded across airports, airlines issue advisories
Indian airports are facing major flight disruptions after the escalating US–Iran conflict triggered Gulf airspace closures and missile strikes. As many as 444 flights have been cancelled, airports are on alert, passengers are stranded, and concerns are rising over oil prices and supply routes.
- 7 Mins agoOmar Abdullah expresses concerns over situation in Iran
- 8 Mins agoFresh explosions reported in Gulf cities
- 13 Mins agoBengaluru, Kolkata airports see chaos
- 14 Mins agoAir India cancels multiple Europe flights
- 48 Mins ago444 flights cancelled in India today, says Civil Aviation Ministry
Iran-US conflict impact on India: The widening conflict between the United States and Iran, following coordinated US-Israel strikes on Iranian targets and Tehran's retaliatory missile and drone attacks across the Gulf, has begun to significantly impact India's aviation sector and overseas travellers. The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has said 444 flights are expected to be cancelled on Sunday, after 410 domestic carrier flights were grounded on February 28 due to airspace restrictions over Iran and parts of West Asia. Major airports across India are on operational alert as airlines suspend services to Gulf destinations and reroute long-haul flights that typically pass through affected corridors.
With fresh explosions reported in Gulf cities including Dubai, Doha and Manama, and temporary airspace closures in Iran, Israel and Iraq, global aviation has been thrown into turmoil.
Several Indian passengers have been left stranded at airports in Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai, while the Indian Embassy in Riyadh has issued 24x7 helpline numbers for travellers facing disruptions in Saudi Arabia.
Airlines including Air India, IndiGo, Air India Express, and Emirates have announced cancellations and diversions, citing safety concerns.
Here are 10 key points on the latest US–Iran conflict and its impact on India:
Here are 10 key points on the latest US–Iran conflict and its impact on India:
- US and Israel carried out coordinated airstrikes on Iranian military and nuclear-linked sites, triggering a sharp escalation in the region.
- Iran retaliated with missile and drone attacks targeting Israeli cities, US military bases and installations across parts of the Gulf. Air raid sirens were reported in Israel, while blasts were heard in Gulf cities including Dubai and Doha.
- Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes, marking one of the most dramatic moments in the decades-long standoff and raising fears of prolonged instability.
- Several countries in West Asia, including Iran, Israel and Iraq, have temporarily closed their airspace, disrupting key global aviation corridors.
- The crisis has triggered one of the biggest aviation disruptions in recent years, with airlines worldwide rerouting or suspending services to Gulf destinations.
- In India, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has said 444 flights are expected to be cancelled, after over 400 were grounded a day earlier due to airspace restrictions.
- Major Indian airports — including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai — are on operational alert, managing diversions, cancellations and passenger assistance.
- Indian carriers such as Air India, IndiGo and Air India Express have cancelled or suspended multiple international services to the Middle East and Europe, citing safety concerns.
- The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia has activated 24x7 helplines for stranded passengers, while airlines are offering rebooking and refunds amid uncertainty.
- Iran’s warning over the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil supplies, has raised concerns about a spike in crude prices — a development that could impact India’s fuel costs, inflation and trade balances if tensions persist.
Iran-US conflict: Omar Abdullah expresses concerns over situation in Iran
Iran-US conflict: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday expressed concern over the situation in Iran, including reports of the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. In a post on X, he said he was closely monitoring the unfolding developments.
The Chief Minister appealed for restraint and communal harmony in the Union Territory. “I appeal to all communities to remain calm, uphold peace, and avoid any actions that could lead to tension or unrest,” he said.
Abdullah also said that the government was taking steps to ensure the safety of residents from Jammu and Kashmir who are currently in Iran. “The Government of Jammu & Kashmir is in close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, to ensure the safety and well-being of J&K residents, including students, currently in Iran,” he added.
Iran-US conflict: Fresh explosions reported in Gulf cities
Fresh blasts were heard Sunday morning in Dubai, Doha and Manama after Iran launched retaliatory strikes in response to US-Israel attacks.
Iran reportedly fired 137 missiles and over 200 drones toward the UAE. Airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi reported “incidents,” and Kuwait’s airport was also hit. The escalating exchange has deepened fears of a broader regional conflict.
The killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israeli strike has further heightened tensions, with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps vowing major retaliation against US bases and Israel.
Iran-US conflict impact on India: Bengaluru, Kolkata airports see chaos
Iran-US conflict impact on India: At Kempegowda International Airport, nine arrivals from Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Riyadh, Jeddah and Dubai were cancelled on Saturday. Flights operated by IndiGo, Air India Express and Emirates were impacted.
At Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, four outbound international flights — including services to Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi — were cancelled without prior notice to some passengers.
Airline counters witnessed long queues as passengers sought alternative arrangements.
Iran-US conflict impact on India: Air India cancels multiple Europe flights
Iran-US conflict impact on India: Air India has cancelled several international services scheduled for Sunday after reviewing the evolving West Asia situation.
Among the affected routes:
Mumbai–London (Heathrow)
Delhi–Birmingham
Delhi–Amsterdam
Delhi–Zurich
Delhi–Milan
Delhi–Vienna
Delhi–Copenhagen
Multiple Delhi–London and Delhi–Frankfurt services
The airline said passenger and crew safety remains its highest priority. Affected travellers are being contacted and offered rebooking or refunds.
Iran-US conflict impact on India: 444 flights cancelled in India today, says Civil Aviation Ministry
The Ministry of Civil Aviation said 444 flights are expected to be cancelled on March 1 due to airspace restrictions over Iran and parts of the Middle East.
In a post on X, the ministry said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is in close coordination with airlines to ensure compliance with safety norms.