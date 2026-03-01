Iran-US conflict impact on India Live Updates: Passengers stranded across airports, airlines issue advisories

Live

By

Stranded passengers wait outside a terminal, amid cancellation of flights to the Middle East due to the US and Israel strikes on Iran, at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, in New Delhi.

Iran-US conflict impact on India: The widening conflict between the United States and Iran, following coordinated US-Israel strikes on Iranian targets and Tehran's retaliatory missile and drone attacks across the Gulf, has begun to significantly impact India's aviation sector and overseas travellers. The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has said 444 flights are expected to be cancelled on Sunday, after 410 domestic carrier flights were grounded on February 28 due to airspace restrictions over Iran and parts of West Asia. Major airports across India are on operational alert as airlines suspend services to Gulf destinations and reroute long-haul flights that typically pass through affected corridors. With fresh explosions reported in Gulf cities including Dubai, Doha and Manama, and temporary airspace closures in Iran, Israel and Iraq, global aviation has been thrown into turmoil. Several Indian passengers have been left stranded at airports in Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai, while the Indian Embassy in Riyadh has issued 24x7 helpline numbers for travellers facing disruptions in Saudi Arabia. Airlines including Air India, IndiGo, Air India Express, and Emirates have announced cancellations and diversions, citing safety concerns. Stay with us for live updates on flight cancellations, embassy advisories, airport ground reports, oil price impact and the broader fallout for India. Here are 10 key points on the latest US–Iran conflict and its impact on India: US and Israel carried out coordinated airstrikes on Iranian military and nuclear-linked sites, triggering a sharp escalation in the region.

Iran retaliated with missile and drone attacks targeting Israeli cities, US military bases and installations across parts of the Gulf. Air raid sirens were reported in Israel, while blasts were heard in Gulf cities including Dubai and Doha.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes, marking one of the most dramatic moments in the decades-long standoff and raising fears of prolonged instability.

Several countries in West Asia, including Iran, Israel and Iraq, have temporarily closed their airspace, disrupting key global aviation corridors.

The crisis has triggered one of the biggest aviation disruptions in recent years, with airlines worldwide rerouting or suspending services to Gulf destinations.

In India, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has said 444 flights are expected to be cancelled, after over 400 were grounded a day earlier due to airspace restrictions.

Major Indian airports — including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai — are on operational alert, managing diversions, cancellations and passenger assistance.

Indian carriers such as Air India, IndiGo and Air India Express have cancelled or suspended multiple international services to the Middle East and Europe, citing safety concerns.

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia has activated 24x7 helplines for stranded passengers, while airlines are offering rebooking and refunds amid uncertainty.

Iran’s warning over the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil supplies, has raised concerns about a spike in crude prices — a development that could impact India’s fuel costs, inflation and trade balances if tensions persist.

...Read More

With fresh explosions reported in Gulf cities including Dubai, Doha and Manama, and temporary airspace closures in Iran, Israel and Iraq, global aviation has been thrown into turmoil. Several Indian passengers have been left stranded at airports in Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai, while the Indian Embassy in Riyadh has issued 24x7 helpline numbers for travellers facing disruptions in Saudi Arabia. Airlines including Air India, IndiGo, Air India Express, and Emirates have announced cancellations and diversions, citing safety concerns. Stay with us for live updates on flight cancellations, embassy advisories, airport ground reports, oil price impact and the broader fallout for India. Here are 10 key points on the latest US–Iran conflict and its impact on India: US and Israel carried out coordinated airstrikes on Iranian military and nuclear-linked sites, triggering a sharp escalation in the region.

Iran retaliated with missile and drone attacks targeting Israeli cities, US military bases and installations across parts of the Gulf. Air raid sirens were reported in Israel, while blasts were heard in Gulf cities including Dubai and Doha.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes, marking one of the most dramatic moments in the decades-long standoff and raising fears of prolonged instability.

Several countries in West Asia, including Iran, Israel and Iraq, have temporarily closed their airspace, disrupting key global aviation corridors.

The crisis has triggered one of the biggest aviation disruptions in recent years, with airlines worldwide rerouting or suspending services to Gulf destinations.

In India, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has said 444 flights are expected to be cancelled, after over 400 were grounded a day earlier due to airspace restrictions.

Major Indian airports — including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai — are on operational alert, managing diversions, cancellations and passenger assistance.

Indian carriers such as Air India, IndiGo and Air India Express have cancelled or suspended multiple international services to the Middle East and Europe, citing safety concerns.

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia has activated 24x7 helplines for stranded passengers, while airlines are offering rebooking and refunds amid uncertainty.

Iran’s warning over the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil supplies, has raised concerns about a spike in crude prices — a development that could impact India’s fuel costs, inflation and trade balances if tensions persist.