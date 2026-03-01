India issues advisory for foreign nationals stranded in India after Iran-US conflict

“All foreign nationals in India, who have had to change their travel plans due to the ongoing developments in the West Asia region and need assistance with extension of their visa or to regularize their stay, are requested to contact the nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office ( FRRO),” ministry of external affairs said in a statement on Sunday.

India has offered to help foreign nationals stranded in India and had to change their travel plans on account of the ongoing clashes in Middle East and gulf region. The advisory comes at a time when several countries shut their airspaces and airlines cancelled flight operations as the US-Israel joint strikes against Iran on Saturday snowballed into a wider conflict in the region. Track updates on Iran-US conflict

The advisory comes amid spate of flight cancellations as the conflict in the Middle East has disrupted several flight routes. Major airports of the United Arab Emirates such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi suspended their operations after Iran launched attacks against US facilities following the Israel-US attacks on Sunday.

Earlier, Khaleej Times reported that over 700 flights across the Gulf and Middle East region have been suspended on Sunday given the flareup in the region. The number is likely to rise during the day.

Additionally, flight operations at Dubai International Airport remain suspended and an Iranian drone reportedly hit the major aviation hub causing ‘limited damage’ to one of the terminal buildings and injuring four people, authorities said. All flights to and from Dubai airport on Sunday have been cancelled, according to FlightRadar24 data at 9:25am (IST). The disruption of the flight operations comes amid US-Israel joint strikes on Iran on Saturday which was followed by Iran's retaliation.